SMART Technologies and Kooth join forces to transform student and teacher wellbeing

LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART , the edtech company with a 35-year track record of pioneering learning solutions, has partnered with Kooth, the leading digital mental wellbeing platform, to provide educators with engaging lessons on how to support students and teachers with managing mental health.

This industry-first collaboration will see SMART Technologies apply its interactivity and engagement expertise to Kooth's clinically proven mental wellbeing content and activities, and embed it into SMART's digital learning tool, Lumio™. In doing so, SMART will be able to provide teachers with readily available and digitally engaging lessons centered around mental wellbeing, connecting more educators and learners to Kooth's resources and community. This includes making Kooth's integrated platform - currently available to over 20,000 schools across the UK - available in North America, too.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time for supporting mental wellness for students, with CDC data showing that rates of anxiety, depression, and substance abuse continue to rise. In the UK, data from NHS Digital finds that one in six, 6 to 16-year-olds in the UK now suffer from probable mental disorders – up from one in nine in 2017. The importance of an integrated approach to early education and support for mental health has never been greater.

Kooth is the UK's largest digital wellbeing mental health platform for 10-25 year olds, and delivers clinically proven, and research-evidenced therapies for those dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health and wellbeing concerns.

The strategic partnership will also see SMART help to propel Kooth's North American expansion and beyond by coupling Kooth's wellbeing expertise with SMART's global scale and reach to roll-out vital mental health lessons and support to schools and educators across the globe.

Nicholas Svensson, CEO of SMART Technologies, said: "As a company, we have always worked to deliver technology platforms and solutions that boost student and teacher wellbeing and build connections that matter – whether that's through creating engaging content where students can interact with one another, providing active, collaborative learning options, or supporting social and emotional learning (SEL)."

"As a leader of wellbeing in education in the UK, Kooth can further improve our offering with its clinical expertise that's underpinned by extensive research and experience in supporting hundreds of thousands of students every year. Together, we're excited about what we can achieve as a collective unit in alleviating one of the most prevalent issues in classrooms today."

Tim Barker, CEO at Kooth, said: "The pandemic accelerated mental health challenges amongst students, and as a result, educators are now working tirelessly to provide support where they can. Our collaboration with SMART leverages its trust and scale in education to make accessing our clinically developed content and platform easier for teachers and students across the US, UK, and beyond."

About SMART Technologies Inc.

SMART is a world leader in education technology, providing interconnected solutions to help every person discover and develop the greatness within them. The first SMART Board launched in 1991, and has continued to innovate through SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular collaborative learning software, and through Lumio™, the award-winning cloud-based learning software. With a full range of products used by millions of educators and students around the world, SMART creates connections that matter. To learn more, visit smarttech.com.

About Kooth

Kooth is the UK's leading digital mental health platform. Their mission is to provide accessible and safe spaces for everyone to achieve better mental health. Their platform is clinically robust and accredited to provide a range of therapeutic support and interventions. All of their services are predicated on easy access to make early intervention and prevention a reality.

Kooth provides a pre-moderated community together with an extensive library of peer and professional created content, alongside access to experienced online counsellors; this is all delivered within a clinically robust safeguarding and governance framework. There are no thresholds for support and no waiting lists. Currently, Kooth sees over 4,000 logins a day.

Kooth is the only digital mental health provider to hold a UK-wide accreditation from the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP).

In 2021, Kooth was named 'Best Newcomer' at the European Mediscience Awards, winner in the category of 'Tech for Good' at the UK Tech Awards and recognized as the 'HealthTech Pioneer of the Year' at the UK Business Tech Awards for its role in 'Supporting the Nation's Mental Health'.

