5WPR Announces Expansion of Natural and Clean Beauty Practice

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their natural and clean beauty PR practice. With clean beauty expected to generate nearly $25 billion by 2025, there is an increased need for brands to bring their eco-conscious initiatives to the forefront of their communications.

5WPR excels in the category, launching innovative, purpose-driven brands to the U.S. market that focus not only on natural ingredients, but also cruelty-free practices, as well as sustainable and low-waste packaging. Through strategic media and influencer programming, 5WPR has achieved tremendous success for client partners inclusive of amplifying brand awareness, cementing retail relationships via impactful brand and product coverage, increasing social engagement, and launching viral TikTok campaigns, ultimately impacting full-funnel visibility and conversion.

"Many brands only grab consumer interest and media attention on their sustainability practices during peak moments like April's Earth Month," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "The 5W difference is that we support our natural, clean, and sustainable brands and their efforts year-round. Consumer demand for clean beauty continues to be on the rise. Our beauty practice possesses years of experience in this space, crafting campaigns that earn these brands the attention they deserve."

5W's Beauty PR division is led by a team with extensive experience in the category who employ unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, celebrities and of course, media. Partners receive maximum exposure through implementing integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer and Professional Partnerships, and Social Media.

