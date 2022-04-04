AAMP Global, Leading Manufacturer of Vehicle Aftermarket Technology, Acquires AudioControl

AudioControl, a Seattle-based leading designer and manufacturer of premium audio will leverage AAMP Global's best-in-class vehicle technology solutions.

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AAMP Global, leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle solutions, has acquired AudioControl, known worldwide for high-performance audio products, engineered for the automotive, residential, and commercial markets. Based in Seattle, WA for over 45 years, AudioControl will continue to provide premium entertainment solutions to automotive aftermarket installers, professional audio/video specialists and home technology integrators under the AAMP Global umbrella of brands.

AudioControl CEO, Alex Camara, will join the AAMP Global leadership team, heading the organization's audio growth strategy for the automotive and residential businesses. AudioControl's premium audio products, will benefit from access to AAMP Global's award-wining vehicle integration technology under the continued guidance of AudioControl's current management team.

"As an engineering-based provider of premium entertainment solutions supported by award-winning service, AudioControl is a natural fit as part of the AAMP Global brand," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Forst. "These core competencies combined with AAMP's unique vehicle integration capabilities and best-in-class service will help to position us as a leader in the core audio market. Alex and team will be driving this exciting initiative and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome them to the AAMP family."

Alex Camara, CEO of AudioControl said, "We are excited to bring our industry-leading audio products across all the channels we serve to the AAMP Global brand. We have experienced an unprecedented level of growth over recent years, and by joining with the team at AAMP Global, we will have the resources to maintain that trajectory, quicken our product development roadmap, and expand operations to best serve our customers, and continue making good sound great!"

AQ Technology Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to AudioControl in the transaction.

About AAMP Global:

For over 34 years AAMP has advanced automotive aftermarket technology. The company's R&D capabilities has positioned AAMP as the market leader in highly engineered integration solutions, which enable aftermarket audio, safety, and infotainment products to work seamlessly with factory systems. AAMP is known for its PAC, Connects2, EchoMaster, Stinger, and AudioControl brands. AAMP's focus on customer satisfaction from design to fulfillment has made it a global trusted supplier. For more information, please visit www.aampglobal.com.

About AudioControl:

AudioControl is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative high-performance audio solutions for the residential, commercial and automotive markets since 1977. Based in Seattle, WA, AudioControl offers premium quality home theater and whole-house entertainment products, distributed audio amplifiers for commercial applications and a legacy of outstanding car audio processors, amplifiers and OEM interface solutions sold and installed worldwide by qualified professionals. For more information visit audiocontrol.com.

