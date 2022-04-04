Crunch Franchise Debuts New Training Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

Crunch National Training Center opening coincides with launch of "Crunch Connected," an online learning management system as part of Crunch University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the launch of its first-ever comprehensive National Training Center in Jacksonville, Florida. The National Training Center, part of the new 34,000 square foot, $4 million Crunch Harbour Village location, offers an in-depth curriculum covering gym operations, including planning, pre-sale, construction, marketing, sales, operations, group fitness, personal training, and fitness education for Crunch Franchise owners and operations personnel. This fully operational gym brings classroom training to life with real-time, hands-on training in a gym environment.

Crunch Executive Vice President Craig Pepin-Donat and Crunch Franchisee Chad Smith with National Training Center team members Jen Renfroe, Sabina Sheppard, and Scott Morris, along with the gym management team of David Pazda, Josie Forbes, Sam Nicks, Rachel Lavallee, the gym team and the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. (PRNewswire)

"There is truly nothing like the level of training, development, and support that we provide our franchise network here at Crunch," said Craig Pepin-Donat, Crunch Executive Vice President. "The investment in our National Training Center has dramatically elevated the support we provide to our franchise partners and their teams. Our goal is to create as many training 'touch points' as possible from the moment they sign a lease, move into pre-sale and buildout, and then into a fully operational gym."

The Crunch National Training Center is part of Crunch University, which offers onboarding and educational programming. It is the setting for multi-day, in-person classroom and hands-on in-gym training and development sessions for franchise owners, executives, general managers, member service representatives, trainers, and cleaning staff.

Fitness trainers and class instructors receive specialized training through proprietary classes developed by Crunch for Crunch and accredited by the American Council on Exercise (ACE), the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA), and the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). This training also provides Crunch team members with Continuing Education Units towards their certifications and includes the official accreditations for the HIITZone™, the Ride Studio, group fitness, personal training, and nutrition.

The National Training Center opening coincides with the launch of "Crunch Connected," the brand's comprehensive approach to its online learning-management system curriculum, classroom training, webinar series, and team communities for sharing best practices. The platform also offers additional support, resources, and networking opportunities that all team members in the Crunch system can access 24/7.

The Crunch Franchise training center is located at 13475 Atlantic Blvd. in Jacksonville, Florida. Learn more about Crunch Franchise at www.crunch.com/franchise.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness) (PRNewswire)

