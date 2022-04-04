Passport showcases digital platform to manage parking and mobility infrastructure at Smart Cities Connect

The company will lead a panel discussion and exhibit at North America's premier smart city innovation conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation software and payments company Passport will showcase its digital platform at Smart Cities Connect Spring Conference & Expo. The company enables cities to manage their parking and mobility operations more efficiently through its powerful platform. The in-person event is the largest gathering of smart city IoT technology leaders in North America and will take place from April 4-7 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Passport's platform brings together best-in-class digital products, including mobile pay parking, enforcement, permitting and payments. The Charlotte-based company has helped more than 800 municipalities, universities and private operators streamline their parking operations and use mobility data to increase revenue, decrease costs and provide better user experiences.

"Passport's parking and mobility management platform is assisting cities in solving fundamental issues in their mobility operations and improving how people move around in an equitable and safe manner," says Doug Rogers, Passport CRO. "We are excited to demonstrate our smart technology solutions to the global community of city leaders at this year's conference."

In addition to the company's presence on the showfloor, Passport will also be featured in an educational session, "Smart City Infrastructure: A Once-in-a-Generation Window to Adopt It." Sarah Ratcliffe, SVP of Product at Passport, will participate in the panel discussion alongside other industry leaders. The session will be moderated by Andrew Watkins, President and COO at Marketplace.city.

Passport will exhibit April 5-6 at booth #405. To attend Smart City Connect's Convention & Expo, visit the event's website and register online.

To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

