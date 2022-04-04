Recreational Realty Continues Rapid Growth with Expansion into Florida

Brings Specialized Storage Facilities to the Sunshine State and Provides Convenience and Security, Enabling Outdoor Enthusiasts to Store their Recreational Vehicles

DALLAS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recreational Realty LLC (the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicle and marine storage facilities, today announced its expansion into Florida with the acquisition of 11 premier recreational storage facilities. These transactions are expected to close within several weeks, subject to customary closing considerations.

With the most coastline in the continental U.S., the largest number of registered boats in the country and a fast-growing population, Florida is the number one vacation destination in the country and one of the most attractive regions for outdoor and recreational enthusiasts. Florida has one of the highest populations of recreational vehicle owners in the U.S., as 'snowbirds' from all the across the country head to Florida each winter from colder northern climates.

Each of the properties is situated near major waterways, beaches and attractions, including Walt Disney World, Cape Canaveral, Daytona Beach, St. Augustine and many other top vacation destinations. The 11 facilities are strategically located throughout key markets in Northeastern Florida, including seven properties in Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra, two properties in Melbourne, and others in Deland and Edgewater.

The expansion builds on the Company's entrance into the Houston market earlier this year through the acquisition of eight new, premium-grade storage facilities. Following the completion of these acquisitions, Recreational Realty will own and operate 25 institutional grade storage facilities comprising 2.8 million square feet of leasable space across Texas and Florida.

"When it comes to the best recreational activities – whether it's a beach day, family vacation, golfing, fishing or just exploring – Florida has it all, and it's a natural fit for our growing business. We are thrilled to bring a new level of high-quality service and professional operation that will allow individuals and families to enjoy their hard-earned recreational time by offering facilities that allow them to store and protect their passions," said Gary Wojtaszek, Founder and CEO of Recreational Realty. "From day one, we knew that we wanted to be in Florida and that the state would be an important region for our business. Florida is emblematic of the broader lifestyle shift we're seeing with the rise of the 'work from anywhere' culture and the increasing desire for flexibility to get out and go. Whether it's working from the road or the beach, our goal is to make that easier for everyone and help facilitate that lifestyle choice, and with one of the highest concentration of RVs and registered boaters in the country, we see real demand for professionalized management and significant growth opportunities."

In December 2021, Recreational Realty partnered with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a private investment management firm, and WOJO Capital Partners to accelerate its expansion into a national platform dedicated to serving recreational and marine vehicle owners across the nation.

About Recreational Realty

Recreational Realty acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. The company caters to the needs of the outdoor enthusiast by providing highly secure and professionally maintained facilities that provide superior customer service. www.recreational-realty.com

Contacts

Media

Jon Keehner / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

View original content:

SOURCE Recreational Realty LLC