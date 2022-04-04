Rite Aid Offers Free COVID-19 Tests to Medicare Beneficiaries

Medicare Part B will cover up to eight over-the-counter COVID-19 tests each month

PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, people with Medicare Part B can visit any Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) location and receive up to eight over-the-counter COVID-19 tests every month at no cost.

As part of the Medicare COVID-19 Over-the-Counter Test Initiative, people covered by Medicare Part B can bring their red, white, and blue Medicare card to any Rite Aid location to receive their no cost tests. Beneficiaries can get up to eight free, over-the-counter tests, or Flow Flex tests, per calendar month through the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE).

Rite Aid customers with Medicare Part B can also access their free, over-the-counter COVID-19 tests online at www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing. Medicare beneficiaries can request their tests online, using our ordering tool, which will be processed by Rite Aid and then available for pick-up at their local store. Rite Aid pharmacists will also have tests available for anyone who presents their card in-store.

"Rite Aid has been a vital resource throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, offering the necessary tools to keep our communities healthy, such as N95 masks, PCR and at-home COVID tests, and life-saving vaccines," said Heyward Donigan, President & Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. "We are committed to continuing to support our local communities and are proud to participate in this important initiative for Medicare Part B beneficiaries."

For more information about the over-the-counter test initiative from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, please visit: www.cms.gov/how-to-get-your-at-home-OTC-COVID-19-test-for-free

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through approximately 2,450 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

