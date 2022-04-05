Dave & Buster's is Bringing Back the Famous Eat & Play Combo for a Limited Time

The Ultimate Restaurant & Entertainment Venue is Giving Guests a Great Way to Eat,

Play, and Win for Less During April

DALLAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Busters, the ultimate restaurant & entertainment destination, announced today its incredibly popular Eat & Play Combo returned on Monday, March 28th to more than 140 locations nationwide. With the Eat & Play Combo, guests get a Game Card and an entree for only $19.99.

"You'll always get a great entertainment experience at Dave & Buster's, but this April, with the Eat & Play Combo, you'll get that winning feeling at an amazing price," said Brandon Coleman III, SVP & CMO of Dave & Buster's. "We believe everyone could really use more fun right now, so we decided to bring back this fan-favorite for the month of April. There are some great new dishes along with our popular classics—plus you get to experience all the fun of our new games. You really can't beat this deal."

Back by popular demand, and for a limited time only (March 28—May 1), guests can enjoy their choice of one of seven chef-crafted entrées plus a $10 Power Card® for just $19.99. Guests who want to play more can double their fun with an entrée and a $20 Power Card for $27.99; an entrée and $35 Power Card for $39.99; or, best of all, an entrée and $75 Power Card for $78.99.

Eat & Play Combo Entrée options include:

Buster's All-American Cheeseburger

Lagunitas IPA Fish & Chips

Chicken Avocado Club

Southern Cobb Salad

Double Pepperoni Flatbread

Voodoo Pasta

Parmesan Chicken

There's nothing quite like the amazing food and games offered by Dave & Buster's. And while each location has a unique selection of entertainment, all Dave & Buster's provide an exciting environment for you to let loose and to share that winning feeling with your friends and family.

For more information about Dave & Buster's or the Eat & Play combo, visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster's:

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX operates high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

