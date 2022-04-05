EdTech Entrepreneur Featured Speaker Discussing Campus Mental Health Crisis

Uwill founder and CEO Michael London will join leading mental health and edtech executives for ASU+GSV panel

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday April 6, veteran edtech entrepreneur and Uwill founder Michael London will join edtech and mental health industry leaders at the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego for a candid conversation on the mental health crisis facing colleges and universities nationwide — and the innovative ways that institutions are providing students with the support they need. Titled Higher Ed Supporting the Whole Student: Mental Health and Well-Being , the panel will take place Wednesday, April 6 at 11:00am PT.

According to recent research, more than eight in 10 college students have seen their mental health negatively affected over the past two years. The members of Wednesday's panel, whose work focuses on helping colleges respond to this growing challenge, will have a candid conversation about the ways in which institutions are leveraging emerging technology to meet demand for mental health resources and help students access therapy and counseling. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Jill Buban, Vice President, General Manager of EdAssist by Bright Horizons and includes key thought leaders including Christina Farr, principal of OMERS Ventures, a San Francisco group specializing in healthtech.

"Recognizing the critical role of mental health in higher education was only the first step. Now, it's incumbent upon both institutions and entrepreneurs to invest in new approaches to solve this historic challenge," said Jill Buban. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring together such an experienced group to share insights on the ways that innovations in technology and strategy can help a new generation of students persist and succeed in their education."

London founded Uwill, the student-focused teletherapy and wellness solution, in 2019 and has led the company's growth by more than 600 percent in the span of less than two years through partnerships with institutions including the University of Michigan, Boston College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, American Public University System, Fairfield University, and Xavier University. The company, expected to exceed $10 million in sales by year end, and completed its angel funding round of $5.25 million in November 2021. Despite overwhelming demand from more than 100 of the leading venture capital and private equity firms, Uwill completed its fundraising with the same founding team of high-value angel investors and employees that have supported the company from its inception. Prior to Uwill, London founded Examity, a leader in learning validation and online proctoring, and served as the founding CEO of Bloomberg Institute, an edtech start-up funded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. London's earlier successes include the founding of College Coach and EdAssist, both acquired by Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM).

"Through conversations with higher education leaders across the country, it's become clear that mental health is the defining challenge facing colleges and universities today," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "The goal of this conversation is not just to shed light on the extent of the challenge — but also to identify the promising practices that are helping institutions reimagine mental health support."

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, the company offers users an immediate connection to an available therapist based on their unique needs and preferences. Uwill's secure environment facilitates video, phone, chat and message sessions. In addition, Uwill offers 24/7/365 emergency assistance, and instructor-led events to complement therapy. Its proprietary tool, Ucollaborate, allows for seamless coordination of care and full transparency with campus health centers. Uwill has been described by mental health advocates as the most effective and cost-efficient way to support students. Clients include the University of San Francisco, Reed College, University of California, and New Mexico State University - Alamogordo . Uwill is the teletherapy education partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com.

