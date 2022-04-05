First Financial Bank, N.A. Names Esch Hereford Region Chairman and CEO

ABILENE, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, N.A. has named Jamie Esch as Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bank, Hereford Region. The announcement was made by Ron Butler, Chief Administrative Officer of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

"Jamie's experiences as a highly successful banker will greatly complement the work of our Hereford Region and strengthen our footprint throughout the Panhandle," Butler said. "He's a native of the area and knows first-hand the work ethic of our customers and citizens in the region. I look forward to Jamie leading our outstanding Hereford team as we continue delivering the top-level banking experience for which we're known."

Since January 2019, Esch has served as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Private Banking and Commercial Lending at Happy State Bank and Trust Company in Amarillo, Texas, where he was responsible for developing processes and products for the private banking department and developing consumer and commercial portfolios of private banking clients. He first arrived at Happy State Bank in March 2017 as SVP & Director of Operations and was responsible for the daily operations of the bank, including deposit operations, training and information technology.

A native of the Panhandle, Esch received a degree in business administration in 1998 from West Texas A&M University, before beginning a 12-year engagement with Bank of America in Dallas, Amarillo and Springfield, Mo. During that span, Esch served as Assistant Vice President – Banking Center Manager, Vice President – Community Bank Staffing Manager, Vice President – Senior Client Manager, and SVP – Consumer Market Manager. In Springfield, he was SW Missouri Market President & Consumer Market Executive from July 2007 to November 2011, then served as Southern Missouri President & Area Executive from November 2011. Esch also was Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer at Peoples Bank of the Ozarks from January 2012 to May 2014 and Market President & Senior Commercial Lender at Metropolitan State Bank/Bear State Bank in Kimberling City, Mo., for three years, beginning in May 2014.

About First Financial Bank, N.A.

First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

