Former Salesforce Executive Joins Classy as Chief Growth Officer

Marc Ferris, who most recently served as Salesforce.org's SVP of Growth for the Americas, will lead Classy's efforts to bring best-in-class fundraising technology to more nonprofits

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Classy , a giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about, announced today the hiring of former Salesforce executive Marc Ferris as the company's first-ever Chief Growth Officer. In his new role at Classy, Ferris will lead a team of high-performing, impact-driven sales and customer growth professionals—all working toward the mission of mobilizing and empowering the world for good.

Classy's new Chief Growth Officer, Marc Ferris (PRNewswire)

As a sales executive who has spent the majority of his career at the intersection of technology and social impact, Ferris will bring decades of experience learning from customers, partners and colleagues to the leadership role at Classy. For over a decade, Ferris has seen the power of technology and its role in improving the state of the world. He will leverage this expertise to help more nonprofits unlock generosity through Classy's supporter-centric fundraising platform.

"I've known and admired Classy through the partner lens for quite some time and have witnessed the company's growth and impact over the years," said Marc Ferris. "I'm thrilled to dive into this new role, building on the foundation of customer success that has already been established while aligning our teams toward shared values and priorities."

Prior to joining Classy, Ferris spent 12 years at Salesforce, where he helped launch Salesforce.org, a social enterprise focused on providing nonprofit and education organizations with purpose-built, affordable solutions. Most recently, he served as Salesforce's SVP of Growth for the Americas, where he led sales and distribution organizations serving more than 55,000 organizations and delivering more than $1.8 billion in annual social value. Before that, he held a variety of sales and marketing leadership roles with leading educational technology companies in the PeopleSoft and Cisco ecosystems.

Ferris's appointment as CGO follows several exciting announcements from Classy, including GoFundMe's definite agreement to acquire Classy and the launch of a series of new digital tools and products for Classy's nonprofit customers, including payment integration with PayPal and Venmo, new modal checkout capabilities, and improvements to Classy Live, Classy's technology platform for virtual and hybrid events.

"It is an incredible time of innovation here at Classy, and we are certain that Marc will be an invaluable addition to the executive leadership team during this ongoing growth period," said Chris Himes, Classy CEO. "From his experience at Salesforce.org and beyond, Marc's passion for connecting with nonprofits through digital channels will help accelerate Classy's focus on making giving easier for the social sector."

To read more about Classy, visit www.classy.org . To learn more about Marc and his vision for his new work at Classy, please visit Classy's blog .

About Classy

Classy is a B Corp Certified Public Benefit Corporation and giving platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. Based in San Diego, CA and trusted by thousands of nonprofits, from the fastest-growing nonprofits to some of the world's largest social organizations, Classy's platform provides the formats and flexibility to activate donors when and how they need to by creating more relevant connections to their causes. Since 2011, Classy has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them raise $4 billion on its platform. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org.

