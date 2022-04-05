Greenscreens.ai and FreightFriend announce integration partnership

CHICAGO and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FreightFriend, a cloud-based truckload procurement technology solution for shippers, brokers and carriers, and Greenscreens.ai, a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the truckload spot market announced today that they have completed an integration partnership that combines Greenscreens.ai's buy and sell-side market intelligence and business insights with FreightFriend's carrier relationship management, intelligent freight matching, and digital execution.

The integration is comprehensive, with both companies pulling data and adding links directly inside their user interface to provide real-time market intelligence. FreightFriend carrier rankings will be embedded in Greenscreens.ai and provide one-click access to Capacity Guru, a dynamic routing guide, and Freight Guru, a freight matching intelligence that drives carrier engagement. Likewise, Greenscreens.ai will push its Target Buy and Network Rate data directly into the FreightFriend interface, giving users rates for lanes so they can make better buying decisions without toggling between multiple software services.

Noam Frankel, Founder and CEO of FreightFriend, commented on this achievement, "FreightFriend drives relationships between shippers, brokers and asset carriers, and automates 'Who should I call?' when covering spot or contract freight with the most sophisticated freight matching platform on the market. Adding the market intelligence from Greenscreens.ai directly into our platform solves 'What should I pay?' by providing our customers with high-confidence, predictive buy rate guidance and synchronized pricing strategies that are powered by the industry's most up-to-date and contextually relevant dataset."

Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO of Greenscreens.ai, remarked on this announcement by adding, "At Greenscreens.ai we believe that price and people are what connect supply and demand. Through our alliance with leading procurement providers such as FreightFriend, together we enable a truly dynamic quote-to-booking experience for our customers with limited investment of valuable time and capital. We are thrilled to partner with FreightFriend to connect our sophisticated, real-time predictive pricing to their best-in-class truckload procurement solution."

About FreightFriend

FreightFriend is a data-powered truckload procurement solution that helps shippers, brokers, and carriers build and manage relationships in a trusted ecosystem and then match the right capacity to the right freight. The software solutions include a carrier relationship management (CRM) platform, ranked freight matching with digital execution, new carrier sourcing, and a mutual friendship-based marketplace. For more information about FreightFriend visit: https://www.freightfriend.com

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers buy and sell-side market intelligence and business insights to help you grow and protect your margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and your company's data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior. For more information about Greenscreens.ai visit: https://greenscreens.ai

Contact:

Dawn Salvucci-Favier

dawn@greenscreens.ai

Matt Kemp

matt@freightfriend.com

View original content:

SOURCE GreenScreens.ai