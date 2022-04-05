Imeka and GE Healthcare Collaborate to Advance Precision Medicine for Brain Health

GE Healthcare will incorporate Imeka's neuroimaging technology into BrainWave MRI to provide additional insights into central nervous system diseases and disorders

SHERBROOKE, QC, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imeka , the leading neuroimaging company combining diffusion imaging and AI to map white matter integrity, today announced a collaboration with GE Healthcare to expand the capabilities of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and advance precision medicine for brain health. GE Healthcare will integrate Imeka's non-invasive neuroimaging technology into the BrainWave advanced diffusion processing package to allow researchers and clinicians to analyze diffusion MRI signals in the brain in greater detail.

(PRNewsfoto/Imeka) (PRNewswire)

MRI has been used by the healthcare community for decades to advance clinicians' understanding, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease. However, it has traditionally been challenging for healthcare professionals to leverage MRI to see deep inside the internal structures of the brain and obtain detailed images of white matter, the wiring of the brain.

GE Healthcare partners with Medical Numerics, Inc. to offer BrainWave, an easy-to-use analysis and visualization tool for functional brain image data. BrainWave enables processing, analysis, 3D rendering, and display of results from Blood Oxygen Level Dependent (BOLD) MRI and diffusion tractography scans. By leveraging Imeka's advanced neuro image processing technology within BrainWave, researchers and clinicians will be able to quickly obtain highly localized views of white matter, which can yield valuable insights into the impact of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders.

"GE Healthcare remains at the forefront of precision health – driven by our commitment to provide clinicians the tools and information they need to deliver the best patient care possible," said Jason Polzin, General Manager, MR Applications Platform and Research Technologies at GE Healthcare. "We are proud to collaborate with Imeka to offer medical practitioners advanced neuroimaging tools that make it easier, faster, and more efficient to make informed decisions and deliver personalized care for patients impacted by brain diseases."

"Imeka has experienced rapid momentum over the past several months, including customer and company growth and collaborations with industry innovators like GE Healthcare," said Jean-René Bélanger, Chief Executive Officer of Imeka. "Our Advanced Neuro Imaging Endpoints (ANIE) biomarker platform is helping scientists, researchers, and clinicians across pharma, life sciences, and healthcare organizations accelerate the search for and development of cures for brain diseases. We are excited to partner with GE Healthcare, a pioneer in medical imaging, to expand into additional markets and help clinicians improve patient outcomes."

Imeka's neuroimaging technology has broad applicability in research and clinical care settings across the spectrum of CNS diseases and disorders, including Alzheimer's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, and Traumatic Brain Injury. The company's proprietary ANIE biomarker platform combines advanced, non-invasive white matter imaging with AI to identify and quantify axonal loss, neuroinflammation, and demyelination. To learn more, please visit www.imeka.ca .

About Imeka

Imeka offers an ability to combine diffusion MRI imaging and AI to map white matter integrity and understand neuroinflammation, demyelination, and axonal loss. Imeka works in collaboration with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer's Disease, and Parkinson's disease. Based in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, the company also has an office in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.imeka.ca .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Imeka