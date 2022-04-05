myDigitalOffice Expands Platform to Now Include Revenue Intelligence Data with Acquisition of Focal Revenue

Hotel performance management leader myDigitalOffice acquires Focal Revenue to bring additional visibility across hotel portfolios with curated hotel revenue insights.



BETHESDA, Md., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- myDigitalOffice, the world's fastest growing hotel performance management platform, today announced the acquisition of Focal Revenue , a hospitality revenue intelligence software company. With this acquisition, myDigitalOffice significantly expands its capabilities to offer more granular hotel revenue insights while bridging the gap between sales, marketing, and revenue teams.

Focal Revenue is the industry's only business intelligence solution that allows hoteliers to track the health of their hotel or portfolio and deploy strategies to improve results throughout all aspects of the P&L. The addition of Focal's technology will intensify MDO's rapid growth and solidify their position as a market leader in hotel performance management and data analytics.

"Enhanced revenue data is the number one thing that our customers have asked us for over the last 18-24 months," said Ali Moloo, founder and CEO of myDigitalOffice. "This acquisition will fuel our continued mission to create a truly end-to-end hotel performance management platform. It's a monumental milestone for us and a great honor to welcome the Focal team into the MDO family as we continue to drive positive change in our industry through innovation and customer service."

Additionally, Focal's customers will benefit from additional support and customer success resources from MDO's globally dispersed team of hospitality technologists and customer success professionals. myDigitalOffice has already seen incredible traction on the addition of Focal's products to the MDO product suite.

"The incorporation of Focal Revenue into myDigitalOffice's platform has the potential to transform the way hoteliers digest their data. We're excited to see how this partnership will evolve, and to marry together hotel revenue and performance data to provide hoteliers with the best possible insights" said Focal Founder & CEO, Mike Medsker.

Leveraging the alignment of myDigitalOffice + Focal Revenue will enable hoteliers to automate reporting, save time, gain higher topline revenues, and focus on business performance. Talk to the myDigitalOffice team today to learn more.

About myDigitalOffice

myDigitalOffice (MDO) is the world's fastest growing hotel data platform, providing customers with centralized, digital access to all of their hotel's most critical documents and cross-functional performance metrics. The visibility, connectivity, and control delivered by our award-winning cloud-based dashboards, document management software and integrated data feeds allow teams to reach greater levels of productivity, budget and forecast, and reduce environmental impact while optimizing profitability. Learn more at www.mydigitaloffice.com.

About Focal

Focal helps hotel executives, operators, and owners turn siloed data into the insights they need to make better sales, marketing, and revenue management decisions. Focal's cloud-native business intelligence solution provides turnkey dashboards and reports, customizable consolidated reports, and digital communication tools used by many of today's leading hospitality organizations. For more information, visit www.focalrevenue.com.

