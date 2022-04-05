Nature's Sunshine Chief Executive Officer Wins 2022 CEO Today Global Award

Terrence Moorehead recognized for outstanding leadership, vision and entrepreneurship

LEHI, Utah, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature's Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company, today celebrates that Nature's Sunshine Chief Executive Officer Terrence Moorehead received a 2022 CEO Today Global Award.

"I am honored to receive the CEO Today Global Award," said Terrence Moorehead, CEO, Nature's Sunshine, "The opportunity to lead such a dynamic team and reinvigorate an industry-leading company to help others realize the healing power of nature has been incredibly rewarding."

The CEO Today Global Awards recognize strong and innovative leadership amongst the most inspiring CEOs and business leaders across the globe. Thousands of votes and supplementary supporting evidence were submitted for the 2022 awards. The CEO Today research team draws on the views of thousands of shareholders including investors, analysts, executives, employees, and media professionals worldwide to determine the winner.

"Terrence is an incredible leader, and this recognition is so well deserved. The global strategies he has implemented have transformed our company," said Tracee Comstock, Vice President of Human Resources for Nature's Sunshine. "His vision has led Nature's Sunshine to achieve record breaking results and strengthen our global presence."

"As Nature's Sunshine reaches its 50th anniversary, we recognize how Terrence has revitalized the company for the next 50 years and beyond," said Christopher Teets, Chairman of the Board for Nature's Sunshine. "His approach to business benefits all of Nature's Sunshine's shareholders, employees, distributors, and customers, and the results the company has achieved under his leadership speak for themselves."

Prior to joining Nature's Sunshine, Terrence had an impressive career leading business transformation across multiple industries. He previously served as the CEO of Carlisle Etcetera, CEO of Dana Beauty, and held numerous leadership positions over 20 years working globally for Avon in Italy, Canada, Japan, and New York. In addition, Terrence was a Management Consultant at Booz Allen & Hamilton Inc. He holds an MBA from Columbia University and a BA in Economics and Marketing from Boston College.

Eligibility for these CEO Today Global Awards is based on the achievements of leaders including: growth in revenues and/or profits, successful turnaround, doing well in difficult economic or industry times, corporate social responsibility, innovation, expansion into new markets, leading market share, successful M&A integration, new products/services, new business model, and strategy.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

