Pacsun Launches "Pre-Loved Pac," a 360-Resale Platform Enabled by thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service®

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun , the leading specialty retailer offering emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture, and thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced " Pre-Loved Pac ," a 360-resale program allowing Pacsun customers to clean out their closets for Pacsun credit and shop pre-loved clothing directly through Pacsun's website.

Pacsun leveraged thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®) to build a white-labeled resale channel, including a digital shop, clean out program and cash out offerings for its customers. Pacsun is one of the world's leading youth retailers, delivering customized, scalable resale experiences to their customers through thredUP's RaaS.

"At Pacsun, we are committed to digital innovation and delivering services that our customers will love and use. Our community already embraced sustainable fashion, and we wanted to incorporate that into our brand experience," said Mimi Ruiz, Vice President of eCommerce at Pacsun. "When we learned about thredUP's RaaS offering, we thought it would be a great fit. By leveraging thredUP's proprietary technology, we were able to get our resale program up and running quickly, bringing value to our customers while also reducing our carbon footprint."

The secondhand market is expected to grow 11 times faster than traditional retail by 2025, and younger generations are powering its rise. Data from thredUP's 2021 Resale Report found that over 50 percent of millennials and Gen Z say they will spend more on secondhand in the next five years.

"Pacsun understands its customers on a deeper level than most brands I've worked with. Incorporating resale into its business made sense for multiple reasons but mostly, because it delivers a service that its customers are already tapping into," said James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP. "With Pacsun's Gen Z customer-base, resale is not only an ideal fit for the company's demographic but it is also an untapped growth channel for the business."

"Pre-Loved Pac" includes three resale elements that promote circular fashion – a cleanout program, cash-out incentives and a resale shop on Pacsun.com. All elements encourage customers to rotate their wardrobe sustainably, buy secondhand and receive credit to repeat the process. thredUP Clean Out Kits, available on Pacsun.com today, can be filled with womens' and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories from any brand and are shipped to thredUP for free using a prepaid shipping label. The customer gets paid for their re-sellable items in the form of a Pacsun gift card. Additionally, any thredUP seller can now turn thredUP credit into Pacsun credit, with a value that is 10 percent higher than the cash payment option. Gently-used Pacsun brands are now available for purchase on Pacsun.com.

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 125 million unique secondhand items from 35,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles.

