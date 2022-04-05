Vitech Welcomes Brian Selvy as Chief Innovation Officer

Selvy to lead product strategy to capitalize on growing demand for MBSE

BLACKSBURG, Va. , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading global provider of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) and digital engineering solutions, today announced that Brian Selvy has been named Chief Innovation Officer. Mr. Selvy is tasked with leading the R&D team to develop innovative engineering solutions that contribute to the adoption of MBSE and client success.

Brian Selvy, Chief Innovation Officer (PRNewswire)

"Brian has a strong background in systems engineering and has worked in several industries where product and process complexity were becoming increasingly difficult to manage. Thanks to that experience, Brian brings unique and fresh perspectives that will contribute significantly to new innovations from Vitech," said Enrique Krajmalnik, Vitech's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Mr. Selvy was the Project Manager for the United States Extremely Large Telescope Program (US-ELTP). Brian has more than 19 years of engineering management experience in aerospace and ground-based astronomy, including serving as Director of Systems Engineering at World View Enterprises, where he built the systems engineering department responsible for stratospheric balloon earth observation platforms.

"Systems engineering and particularly the way model-based systems engineering is practiced needs to be modernized to meet the needs of today's companies where time to market and high product quality are paramount to success," stated Selvy. "Vitech is positioned to bring these solutions to the market."

Mr. Selvy has a B.S. in aerospace engineering from the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and a Master's degree in systems architecting and engineering from the University of Southern California.

Images and captions

Vitech_logo.png

Brian_Selvy.jpg

Caption: Brain Selvy Introduced as Chief Innovation Officer of Vitech, a Zuken Company.

About Vitech, A Zuken Company

For more than 25 years, Vitech has delivered Systems Engineering expertise in the form of software, training, and services to manage complex systems for government agencies, private and public companies, and universities across the globe. Vitech's GENESYS™ software embraces the holistic aspects of systems engineering, unlike siloed approaches and products that mask critical context and system interactions. Vitech's model-based systems engineering (MBSE) approach enables teams to clearly define complex systems, from problem identification through requirements, and architecture. The result is a team empowered to engineer with confidence, free to focus on creativity, innovation, and analysis to effectively deliver against stakeholder needs. For more information, visit www.vitechcorp.com.

About Zuken

Zuken is a global software company delivering electrical and electronic design solutions. Founded in 1976, Zuken has a consistent track record of technology innovation and financial stability in the electronic and electrical design automation (EDA) industry. With its CR-8000 and E3.series product families, Zuken provides a robust lineup of system-level 2D/3D electrical and electronic toolsets complemented by comprehensive design data and configuration management capabilities.

Most recently, Zuken has embraced the digital transformation and, more specifically, digital engineering as the way forward with its entry into the Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) industry. Today, Zuken delivers world-class design solutions combining MBSE products and services with a mature, proven electrical and electronic design suite to address the needs of a broad range of industries across the globe. For more information about the company and its products, visit www.zuken.com, www.zuken.com/blog, or www.linkedin.com/company/zuken

For more than 25 years, Vitech has delivered innovative, industry-leading solutions which provide the tools and insight required to define, develop, and manage complex systems for government agencies, private and public companies, and universities across the globe. Vitech's GENESYS™ and CORE™ software embrace the holistic aspects of systems engineering, unlike siloed approaches and products that mask critical context and system interactions. (PRNewsfoto/Vitech) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vitech