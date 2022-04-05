Wellstar Health System Honored With Coveted HIMSS Stage 7 Designation

Wellstar is the only health system in Georgia to achieve system-wide recognition for its dedication to technology adoption designed to improve patient outcomes

MARIETTA, Ga., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellstar Health System is proud to announce it's been honored with the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's (HIMSS) Stage 7 validation for its continuous efforts to improve patient outcomes via technological advancements. Stage 7 is the highest ranking an organization can receive. With less than 10 percent of hospitals nationwide recognized at this level, Wellstar is the only health system in Georgia to achieve this system-wide designation, covering all of its 10 hospitals and nearly quadrupling the number of facilities with this designation across the state. Wellstar's five health parks and more than 300 outpatient facilities also received this distinction.

Wellstar Health System Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wellstar) (PRNewswire)

Wellstar was recognized as Stage 7 in both the Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM) and the Outpatient Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (O-EMRAM) categories. HIMSS, the world's leading non-profit advocacy and accrediting organization in the healthcare IT industry, conducted a comprehensive review of Wellstar's technology advancements in information governance and compliance, IT security tools and controls, and identity access and management. National rankings are evaluated based on healthcare technology adoption within the organization on a scale from zero-to-seven, with zero being completely paper-based and seven being a fully electronic implementation across all health records and associated tools within the organization.

"Receiving this Stage 7 designation from HIMSS is validation of our fierce commitment to digital technology that benefits our patients. We are honored to be recognized for our dedication to implementing technology solutions that provide better outcomes for patients and improve overall effectiveness in quality of care," said Sandra Lucius, RN, MSN, vice president, Head of Care Platforms, Wellstar Health System. "As technology continues to advance, innovation to solve problems and seize opportunities will evolve and impact how healthcare is delivered and used. Wellstar will continue to transform healthcare through mission-driven technology innovation."

One example of technology innovation that contributed to Wellstar's receipt of the HIMSS validation is its clinical quality improvement ERAS program (enhanced recovery after surgery) proven to help post-surgery colorectal cancer patients. The combined efforts of Wellstar's care teams and patients as part of the ERAS program proved a significant 24 percent reduction in 30-day readmissions, a 61 percent reduction in pain medications used, and a patient satisfaction rate of 99 percent.

The organization will be recognized at the 2023 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition April 17-21, 2023, at the McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

