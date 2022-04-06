Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Participate in the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conferences in April 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced its participation in two investor conferences as follows:

Conference: 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 11-14, 2022

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13 at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and CEO

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham117/agle/2213747

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. In December 2021, Aeglea announced positive topline data from its PEACE Phase 3 clinical trial for its lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency. Pegzilarginase has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. Aeglea also has an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com .

