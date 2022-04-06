Magewell Enables More Engaging Online Presentations with New Multi-Input USB Video Capture Device

USB Fusion combines and captures AV sources into software for remote learning, virtual events, live streaming, video conferencing and more

NANJING, China, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magewell – the award-winning developer of innovative video interface and IP workflow solutions – today announced USB Fusion, a multi-input USB video capture device with integrated source switching and layout control. Building on the renowned ease-of-use of the company's market-leading USB Capture devices, the new hardware lets users combine camera and wired screenshare sources into attractive live presentations for online lectures, webinars, live streaming, video conferencing, news reporting, and other applications.





Magewell will demonstrate USB Fusion at the 2022 NAB Show (April 24-27, booth C8508) and InfoComm 2022 (June 8-10, booth N1833) in Las Vegas.

Featuring two HDMI inputs and one USB webcam input, USB Fusion lets users switch between 1080p60 HD sources or combine two inputs (picture-in-picture or side-by-side) into one output and bring the result into popular software via its USB 3.0 interface. Supporting the critical role of software in today's educational, corporate, and live event environments, the device is also ideal for houses of worship that wish to combine a camera signal with supporting visuals – such as lyrics displayed from a separate laptop – into a single live stream.

"Our USB Capture devices continue to be the gold standard for bringing an AV signal into software, but online lectures, events, and presentations often incorporate multiple video sources," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. "USB Fusion lets users combine inputs into engaging presentations without the need for additional switching or mixing tools, while offering the same outstanding ease of use that people expect from Magewell solutions."

USB Fusion offers three ways for users to compose and control their presentations. On-device buttons allow users to switch between full-screen sources or select a combined scene layout, while a browser-based web interface offers scene switching, volume adjustments, and device configuration.

The full presentation power of USB Fusion is unlocked through the third control option, the free USB Fusion companion app for iOS® and Android® tablets. The intuitive app provides expanded layout controls for combining any two of the three input sources, and lets users add pictures, video clips, background music, and handwritten notes into their presentations. Presenters can set up playlists incorporating live video and other media in advance, and record or take screenshots of the combined output onto the hardware's built-in storage. Annotations also be exported to files for archiving or subsequent sharing.

USB Fusion devices support Windows®, Mac®, and Linux® operating systems and are compatible with standard UVC and UAC specifications, enabling extensive software interoperability and easy, driver-free setup. The device's HDMI output can loop through an input signal or send the combined scene to a connected display or projector, while an analog audio input lets presenters augment the sources' embedded audio with narration or music.

USB Fusion is slated to begin shipping later in Q2. For more information, please visit https://www.magewell.com/capture/usb-fusion.

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, conversion, and streaming. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance, and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.

