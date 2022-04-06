Mohegan Sun Pocono to open Brand-New Outdoor Patio Bar, Entertainment Venue and Top Golf Swing Suite

These exciting new offerings are a part of collective enhancements planned for MSP, billed as Project Starlight. A $10 million hotel renovation is also underway

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Sun Pocono (MSP) guests are in for a treat as 2022 heats up. Three exciting new venues will officially debut, starting in late April with the all-new outdoor terrace bar, Embers Terrace. This new offering will be home to Adirondack style seating, fire pits, live weekend entertainment, dining options, an outstanding drink menu and more. Set to launch this summer in the old Bar Louie space will also be The Hive Taphouse, equipped with a full dining menu, 20 beers on tap, a live music stage and its very own Topgolf Swing Suites, equipped with Full Swing Simulators that in addition to virtual golf courses and Topgolf games, will also be home to energetic games like Zombie Dodgeball, the Quarterback Challenge, Baseball Pitching, Hockey games and more.

"These capital improvements as part of Project Starlight represent some of the most thrilling enhancements that we have ever announced at MSP." -said Anthony Carlucci, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun Pocono. "These offerings will not only bolster our live entertainment, but they also bring a relaxing and fun-filled outdoor experience as well as an amazing Topgolf Swing Suite venue. All 238 of our hotel rooms will have a whole new look and feel by the end of the year as well!"

Located near Rustic Kitchen Bistro & Bar, Embers Terrace will be the first new amenity to open this April. Featuring a 25-person bar, a partially covered dining area with a late fare menu launching in June, hand-built fire pits, acoustic entertainment and a lawn area where various activities will take place, this new outdoor terrace bar and terrace will serve as a hot spot for all types of outings during the warmer seasons. The weekends are set to feature acoustic duos and with that, VIP booking opportunities will be possible. The drink menu will also offer some of the best wine in the region, as well as a range of mixed drinks and local, domestic and imported beers.

Slated to launch in early summer, The Hive Taphouse will have 20 beers on tap, the most at MSP, serving the likes of IPAs, Porter, Stouts, Cider, Ale, Lager, Pilsner, Witbier, Hefeweizen, and rotating seasonal offerings. Home to a live music stage, this new venue will roll out a can't-miss entertainment calendar featuring some of the top musical acts across the region. More than 12 high-definition TV screens will also fill up The Hive Taphouse, playing all the major sporting events. A full dining menu will feature a wide variety of dishes like Appetizers, Flatbreads, Salads, Wings, Burgers, Sandwiches, Tacos and Mac N Cheese. Stay tuned to mohegansunpocono.com for updates on specials and musical acts as an open date nears.

Located near the main bar inside The Hive Taphouse will be the Topgolf Swing Suites with two Full Swing simulators, where people of all ages and skill levels can come together for playful competition. This simulated golfing experience features a massive screen with a variety of multi-sport games, as well as HDTVs, comfortable lounge seating and food and beverage offerings. Guests can play either 9 or 18 holes across more than 80 famous courses, including Pebble Beach and Bethpage Black. Not to be outdone, this new venue will also allow guests to try other exhilarating simulated games like Baseball Pitching, The Quarterback Challenge, Hockey, Zombie Dodgeball, Soccer and much more.

The Mohegan Sun Pocono Hotel, opened in 2014, will also undergo a major revamp. By the end of 2022, all 238 guest rooms will be completely renovated with new, fresher contemporary designs, new bathrooms and upgraded amenities throughout. "We've already modelled a couple of rooms so far and the difference is remarkable. We're confident that our guests are really going to love it." –Said Carlucci.

In total, Project Starlight will create around 50 jobs. For more information on career opportunities at Mohegan Sun Pocono, visit mohegansunpocono.com or call 570.831.2177.

