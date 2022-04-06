Rumble Sets New All-Time Records Across All Key Performance Measures

In the first quarter of 2022, the company saw a record number of monthly active users, minutes watched per month, and hours of uploaded videos per day, with an all-time users record in March 2022.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the online video platform Rumble announced that its user base hit a new record in the first quarter of 2022, rising to an average of 41 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the quarter, representing a 22 percent increase in MAUs relative to the fourth quarter of 2021. March 2022 saw a record high of 44.3 million MAUs.

Rumble also set user engagement records in the first quarter of 2022, with Rumble users watching an average of 10.5 billion minutes per month (MWPM) and the platform receiving an average of 6,158 hours of uploaded video per day in the quarter, representing 23 percent and 88 percent increases, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2021. Rumble's significant growth in these metrics is a reflection of our deep and growing pool of content creators, our continued value proposition as competing platforms continue to censor and cancel the voices of creators, increased uploads from a cloud services customer, and a number of new platform features. The net impact is to allow our loyal users access to a vast and growing library of new content.

"When you consider the limited capital Rumble has raised to date, I believe this kind of growth is unlike anything we've seen before," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Other technology companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars to achieve this amount of market share; Rumble has done it with a fraction of their capital."

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

Information About Performance Indicators

Monthly Active Users ("MAUs"). Rumble uses MAUs as a measure of audience engagement to help it understand the volume of users engaged with its content on a monthly basis. MAUs represent the total web and app users of Rumble for each month, reflecting unique web and app users, based on data provided by third-party analytics providers using company-set parameters. The analytics systems and the resulting data have not been independently verified. There is a potential for minor overlap in the resulting data due to users who access Rumble's content from both the web and the app in a given measurement period. MAUs do not include embedded video, certain connected TV users, or users of the Locals platform.

Minutes Watched Per Month ("MWPM"). Rumble uses MWPM as a measure of audience engagement to help it understand the volume of users engaged with its content on a monthly basis and the intensity of users' engagement with the platform. MWPM represents the monthly average of minutes watched per user within a quarterly period. MWPM is calculated by converting actual bandwidth consumption into minutes watched, using Rumble management's best estimate of video resolution quality mix and various encoding parameters. Bandwidth consumption includes video traffic across the entire Rumble platform (website, apps, embedded video, connected TV, etc.), as well as what Rumble management believes is a nominal amount of non-video traffic. Bandwidth consumption does not include consumption from the Locals platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to Rumble and its business, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Rumble's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Rumble. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Rumble assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Rumble gives no assurance that Rumble will achieve its expectations.

SOURCE Rumble