Vexus Fiber™ Announces Fiber Internet Service Availability in Tyler, Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, announced their 100% fiber-to-the-home network is now available to hundreds of homes in the Tyler, Texas community. Before year-end, Vexus is looking to bring service to over ten thousand homes in the Tyler region. As Vexus continues to approach its goal of bringing reliable internet service to homes in Tyler, you can find updates about the construction and its progress at VexusFiber.com/tyler.

"After several months of construction, we're extremely excited to announce that our first set of homes in Tyler are now eligible for our 100% fiber-optic network service," said Cameron Miller, Regional Vice President of East Texas and Louisiana at Vexus. "We're thrilled to be bringing fiber internet into the Tyler community and to be another option for residents. Our future-proof technology provides the citizens of Tyler with reliable, fast, multi-gigabit speeds for all their bandwidth needs."

Unlike outdated cable internet, Vexus provides customers with a network that was built for the future. As many consumers know, technology is ever-changing, and they need a network that was built to handle these upgrades. The equipment and design being used by Vexus are built to scale and update as internet demand in the community continues to rise. This gives consumers a network they don't need to worry about changing or upgrading.

Vexus Fiber plans to open a store located at 4031 S. Broadway in the upcoming months to better serve customers locally in Tyler. Vexus has a 24/7 Texas-based call center focused on outstanding customer experience and service.

"We've heard from community members that with Vexus the construction process has been smooth, and they are happy with their decision to sign up for our services," added Miller. "We are currently on schedule with our construction and service turn-ons, and we look forward to adding thousands of homes over the next few months."

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington and Mandeville areas in Louisiana, and the Santa Fe area of New Mexico. The company is also building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley, San Angelo, Laredo, Nacogdoches and Huntsville, Texas in addition to Lake Charles, Sulphur, West Lake and Alexandria, Louisiana, as well as Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Vexus also participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible households a benefit of up to $30 a month or $75 a month on qualifying tribal lands to reduce the cost of broadband service. Internet speeds start at 150/150 Mbps for as low as $0 for qualifying households.

Interested in signing up for Vexus Fiber? Residents and businesses can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to sign up for services today.

Additionally, Vexus plans to hire local sales, technical and customer service professionals to support the area. For those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team visit vexusfiber.com/jobs.

Vexus Fiber is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. As a technology leader in the industry, Vexus Fiber offers an extensive range of internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premise network. Services also include a robust HD Video platform, Voice, TeleCloud services and more. For more information, please visit vexusfiber.com.

