Dana's New Sustainable Mobility Center Awarded LEED Certification

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for its Sustainable Mobility Center, located on its World Headquarters campus in Maumee, Ohio, United States.

Dana's state-of-the-art Sustainable Mobility Center serves as an engineering center of excellence for e-Propulsion products, including the development of electric motors and upfitting of electric vehicles with complete e-Propulsion systems. The center also offers a dynamic customer experience, showcasing the company's electrified mobility technologies — while providing a location to educate and generate awareness around Dana's commitment to a broad range of sustainability and social responsibility priorities.

"We know that leading the way in sustainability is critical to supporting our customers in achieving their sustainability objectives, and directly aligns with Dana's strategic focus on delivering clean energy technologies," said Doug Liedberg, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer at Dana. "LEED certification for Dana's flagship Sustainable Mobility Center reinforces our commitment to transparent climate action, and the reduction of Dana's global Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50 percent by 2030."

LEED certification incorporates verified use of sustainable solutions as part of the facility's design, construction, operation, and energy efficiency. These include environmentally friendly construction materials, energy-efficient lighting, air filtration systems, temperature controls, water systems, storm water collection for irrigation, and electric vehicle charging stations.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

