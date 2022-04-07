The Fresh Market Opens 160th Store in Palm Beach Gardens

Best in America brings South Florida shoppers a new and unique sensory experience

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market, Inc. opened its 160th store in Palm Beach Gardens, FL totaling 47 locations in the Sunshine State. As a destination for epicurean discovery, The Fresh Market differentiates itself from the competition with an unmatched assortment of hard-to-find delicious specialty fresh foods and ingredients sourced locally and from around the world.

A grand opening celebration featuring a "bread breaking" ceremony, vendor sampling, specialty presentations, giveaways, drawings and more will be held on April 13 to officially welcome the Palm Beach Gardens guests to The Fresh Market.

Located at 4925 PGA Blvd in Mainstreet at Midtown, the 24,000 Sq. Ft. store boasts a new sensory experience for its guests—a center store culinary kitchen and Roasting Plant Coffee. Guests now have an array of freshly prepared delicacies in front of them - from barbeque, roasts, brick-oven pizza, made-to-order smoothies, sandwiches, salads, sushi, and tacos. All items are created with distinct flavors, fresh ingredients, and recipes uniquely developed by The Fresh Market. Guests can also enjoy a selection of the highest-grade specialty coffee in the world, roasted to perfection in the store throughout the day. This in-store experience is similar to the innovative layout of the company's flagship store in Greensboro, NC, that reopened last fall.

"We're proud to join the Palm Beach Gardens community and provide guests with an inspired, unique shopping experience that will pique the interest of food lovers," stated Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. "Our merchandising team has been working closely with Florida farmers and suppliers for the freshest produce and favorite guest items, and our center store culinary kitchen with fresh sushi and menu favorites like barbeque and brick-oven pizza, will certainly be able to answer the age-old question, 'what's for dinner tonight?'"

The Fresh Market prides itself on carrying the highest quality meat and seafood, and the new Palm Beach Gardens store boasts both! Procuring only the top echelons of choice and prime beef, the store will offer dry aging upon request for preferred cuts, providing its guests an optimum product with superior taste and tenderness. Provided by The Fresh Market's own fish houses, and locally sourced, a selection of whole or fresh-cut fish, shellfish and live lobster will be available. Upon request, the store will steam guests' seafood selection in-store providing the convenience of a fully cooked meal to go.

The Fresh Market's produce section is also worth noting. The Palm Beach Gardens store will have close to 100 local items in the produce department that are from about 15-20 area farms on opening week. In addition, the produce department will offer many more local items throughout the season from close to 50 farmers—and that list is constantly growing.

Potter added, "For 40 years, The Fresh Market continues to offer a European market atmosphere with a show of fresh-cut flowers when entering the store, aromas of the freshest brewed coffee, a special curated selection of produce and groceries to choose from and greetings from the friendliest employees. We believe this store will soon become the "go-to" destination for people in the Palm Beach area to help make their everyday meals extraordinary!"

Guests will also be able to sign up and start saving with The Fresh Market's recently launched Ultimate Loyalty Experience. Members will receive rewards and exclusive savings on high quality products. Palm Beach Gardens store guests can easily register by providing their email address at checkout for a near real time recognition at point of sale, or head to the company website to sign up and begin experiencing all the program has to offer and more!

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

