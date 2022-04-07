Lab Logistics Announces Appointment of Ruth Abdulmassih As Chief Executive Officer

WEST HAVEN, Conn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab Logistics Management, a leading provider of outsourced medical supplies, kitting and logistics services to the healthcare industry and portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Ruth Abdulmassih as Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Abdulmassih's extensive background includes Fortune 100, corporate, venture start-up and private equity experience in Life Sciences and Business Services. She most recently served as CEO of Alternative Biomedical Solutions. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibility with Stericycle Inc, including Vice President, Commercial Operations, Vice President, General Manager, ExpertSOLUTIONS & Environmental Solutions, and ultimately Executive Vice President and Corporate Officer. Prior to joining Stericycle Inc., Ms. Abdulmassih spent 23 years with Abbott Laboratories, Inc., ultimately serving as Director of Sales, Acute Care Pharmaceuticals, Hospital Products and Pharmaceutical Division.

Andy Wilkins, Chairman of Lab Logistics and Managing Partner at Atlantic Street Capital, commented, "We have a clear vision to continue the tremendous growth of Lab Logistics, including the addition of new cold chain products and services and expanded international geographic reach to better serve both our existing customers and allow Lab Logistics to materially grow within the clinical trials and pharma industries. Ruth has extensive and complementary experiences that will help us fulfill our shared vision for the company and we are very excited that Ruth will lead Lab Logistics as CEO."

Founder and former CEO Brian McArdle will transition from his current role and continue to serve on the Lab Logistics Board of Directors, as will Co-CEO Kevin Boykin. "Our relationship with Brian dates to 2007 and we were happy to partner with him again in 2018 to grow Lab Logistics. We are pleased that he and Kevin will continue to offer their guidance as members of the Board," added Mr. Wilkins.

About Lab Logistics

Founded in 2012, Lab Logistics Management provides mission critical, supplies, kitting and asset-light same day logistics solutions exclusively focused on the medical laboratory and hospital industry, serving university health systems, independent laboratories, and national health systems. The company is comprised of Lab Logistics, Hospital Couriers Corp., and Path-Tec, whose couriers serve over 450 hospitals and labs in the U.S. in all 50 states and is noted for its leading technology and customized software that allows for real-time ordering and tracking of courier and specimen locations, and route optimization. Lab Logistics is based in West Haven, CT. Visit https://www.lablogistics.com.

