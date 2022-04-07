Main Line Health earns 'LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Top Performer' designation in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Healthcare Equality Index

Main Line Health is one of 251 healthcare providers nationwide to receive the designation

RADNOR, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Main Line Health announced its Systemwide designation as an "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer" in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). The HEI is a national benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees. A record 906 healthcare facilities actively participated in the 2022 HEI survey and 251 of those earned an "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer" designation.

Main Line Health (PRNewswire)

Main Line Health provides a safe environment where LGBTQ+ patients, families and visitors can expect inclusive care.

"Main Line Health is committed to fostering an equitable, inclusive environment so that all will feel seen, welcomed and – most importantly – receive safe, high quality care," said Jack Lynch, FACHE, president and CEO, Main Line Health. "We are honored to be recognized by HEI for the third year in a row, and we know that it is more important than ever to continue our work to fully eliminate disparities in care and strengthen the diversity and inclusivity of our organization for the benefit of both patients and staff."

Main Line Health provides a safe environment where LGBTQ+ patients, families and visitors can expect inclusive care from a welcoming health system at locations throughout the suburbs of Philadelphia. The hospital system provides youth and their families with the support they need to live as their affirmed gender while working to reduce any long-lasting harm to youth in distress. Main Line Health offers free support groups for both teens and for parents and/or caregivers of trans and gender-diverse youth with the understanding that the best health outcomes require families, caregivers, and the patient care team to continue to communicate openly and without fear of legal repercussion.

"Every person deserves to have access to quality healthcare, be respected, heard by their doctor, and feel safe in the facility where they are receiving care. But LGBTQ+ people are often subject to discrimination in all spaces, including healthcare facilities, which leads to members of the community avoiding care and anticipating our voices will not be respected in an incredibly vulnerable environment," said Tari Hanneman, Director of Health & Aging at The Human Rights Campaign. "The Healthcare Equality Index, at its core, strives to ensure LGBTQ+ people are protected and affirmed by their healthcare providers and feel safe seeking services. Our HEI active participants are truly pioneering the healthcare industry by implementing robust, comprehensive LGBTQ+ inclusive policies that hopefully, because of their work, will become standard practice."

The HEI evaluates and scores healthcare facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Foundational Policies and Training in LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care;

LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support;

Employee Benefits and Policies; and,

Patient and Community Engagement.

In the 2022 report, an impressive 496 facilities earned HRC's "LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader'' designation, receiving the maximum score in each section and earning an overall score of 100. Another 251 facilities earned the "Top Performer" designation with scores between 80 to 95 points and at least partial credit in each section. With 82% of participating facilities scoring 80 points or more, health care facilities are demonstrating concretely that they are going beyond the basics when it comes to adopting policies and practices in LGBTQ+ care.

Main Line Health is committed to supporting transgender and gender-diverse communities by offering the highest level of comprehensive care available. To schedule a medical appointment for a transgender or gender diverse youth, please call Bryn Mawr Family Practice Main Line Health at 610.325.1390.

About Main Line Health

Founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine for treating and curing disease, playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to be the region's premier choice for clinical care, research, and education. A team of more than 10,000 employees, 3,000 nurses and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health System.

At Main Line Health's core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's premier facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital.

Main Line Health also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery; Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, which includes skilled home health care, hospice and home infusion services; Main Line Health Centers, primary and specialty care, lab and radiology, and other outpatient services located in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton, King of Prussia and Newtown Square; Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization; and Main Line HealthCare, one of the region's largest multispecialty physician networks.

Main Line Health is the recipient of numerous awards for quality care, and service, including U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, System Magnet® designation; the nation's highest distinction for nursing excellence and the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) Excellence Award. Main Line Health is committed to creating an environment of diversity, respect, equity, and inclusion, has proudly received awards in this area and has embraced the American Hospital Association's #123forEquity Pledge to Act to eliminate disparities in care. We are dedicated to advancing patient-centered care, education, and research to help patients stay healthy and live their best lives.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

