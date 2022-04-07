Merck Manuals Debunks Kidney Stone Myths

Physician sets the record straight on condition known for being among the most painful

KENILWORTH, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidney stones are becoming more common in recent decades. Today, one in 10 Americans will suffer from one at some point in their lives. Kidney stones are hard masses that form in the urinary tract and may cause pain, bleeding, infection, or block of the flow of urine. Given the extreme pain that often accompanies kidney stones, many people are worried about getting them. That's led to a lot of myths and misconceptions around kidney stones, what causes them, and how best to prevent them.

In a new editorial on MerckManuals.com, Glenn M. Preminger, MD, Duke University Medical Center, identifies some of the most common myths surrounding kidney stones. He sets the record straight on what patients need to know and how to talk to their doctors about this often-painful medical condition.

Myth #1 – All stones are painful

Kidney stones are not always painful, especially when they first form. In some cases, the first sign of the stones is blood in the urine or minor back pain. In other cases, however, kidney stones can be excruciatingly painful and cause nausea and vomiting.

Myth #2 – Larger stones are always more painful

Size is only one factor in how painful – and potentially dangerous – a kidney stone can be. The location of the stone is the other element to consider. A smaller stone in the wrong place can create a blockage that is incredibly painful and requires a trip to the emergency room.

Myth #3 – Kidney stones always require medical attention

Kidney stones often require urgent medical treatment, but not always. Some individuals, including those with a family history or associated medical conditions such as Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis, are more likely to have chronic or repeating kidney stones. These people can often develop strategies for safely managing pain and passing stones at home.

Myth #4 – Kidney stones are more prevalent in men

A few decades ago, men were far more likely to develop kidney stones. That's no longer the case. Many more women are suffering from kidney stones today, and men and women are about equally as likely to develop them.

Myth #5 – Iced tea causes kidney stones, and cranberry juice prevents them

Many people believe certain beverages increase the chances of developing kidney stones. Coffee, milk, soda, and iced tea are all on the list of usual suspects. The reality is, triggers vary for everyone. When it comes to preventing kidney stones, citrus beverages have been shown to minimize stone formation. However, research shows how much you drink has a much greater impact on prevention than what you drink. Aim to drink at least 100 ounces of fluids a day.

Myth #6 – If the pain goes away, you've passed your stone

Unfortunately, the relief that comes from subsiding pain does not necessarily mean the stone has passed. The level of pain can vary as the stone grows and moves. Studies show that of the stones that pass themselves, 95% will pass within four to six weeks. If the pain does not subside after about a month, the potential of the stone passing itself is reduced, and it's worth talking to a doctor about other removal options.

