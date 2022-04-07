Neighborhood FORWARD Calls for Overwhelming Confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For too long, the makeup of the highest court in the land has not properly reflected the diversity of its constituents. In its 233-year history, the Supreme Court of the United States has hosted 113 justices, only two of which were Black.

None have ever been a Black woman.

That historic opportunity lies ahead of us today. Recently, President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, one of the worthiest such recommendations in our history. Her candor, intelligence, and poise were all on display during her recent confirmation hearing, during which she faced unpleasant and racist questions for hours on end – a tragic illustration of the Senate's attitude toward communities of color.

For Black women, representation at every level is vitally important. Confirming Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court is a clear, vocal demonstration that racial equity can overcome even the tallest of barriers and the most antiquated of attitudes. The Senate's affirmation of Judge Jackson is not optional, but rather an expression of the United States' very reason for being: To create a more perfect union that draws its strength from plurality.

Our institutions derive power from the electorate. The widespread aversion that many of our lawmakers share to supporting Judge Jackson's nomination flagrantly contradicts this idea, the very spirit of our nation. By not swaying from that position, those same elected officials reject the notion that "all men are created equal," and that there is no price too high to preserve a status quo that has oppressed Black and Brown citizens for centuries. After all, authority cannot truly begin with the people if their representatives oppose their progress at every turn.

To signal a substantive willingness to create change, no matter the political cost, Neighborhood FORWARD is calling on the U.S. Senate to overwhelmingly confirm Judge Jackson to her deserved post on the Supreme Court. Reinforcing diversity cannot be up for debate in a country created upon those ideas.

