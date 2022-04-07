NOA KIREL, INTERNATIONAL POP STAR, NAMED LIVEONE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Rookie of the Year Award Identifies Emerging Artists Across Audio, Video, Fan Engagement and Social Media

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events, announced today that Global Israeli pop star Noa Kirel has been awarded the inaugural LiveOne Rookie of the Year. Noa Kirel made a surprise guest appearance at LiveOne Presents Rooftop Series: Grammys Edition, where she performed live from The Hard Rock Cafe, Las Vegas alongside Christian French, Lily Kincade, Kevin Woo and others.

"Noa Kirel is currently dominating the world's stage, making her the perfect candidate for Rookie of the Year," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. "As we continue to launch rising stars worldwide like Bryce Vine, Shenseea and Tkay Maidza, we will provide our fans with exclusive NFTs, prizes and opportunities to further reward their LiveOne loyalty."

Noa Kirel's career has seen an explosion in popularity, having signed with Atlantic Records in mid-2020, as well as releasing her latest English-language single "Thought About That" in January 2022. Kirel has performed onstage at the Miss Universe Pageant in Eilat, has been nominated for 5 MTV EMAs, and has even been a judge on Israel's Got Talent.

Rookie of the Year will include an original Rookie of the Year NFT, audio/video promotion on LiveOne, digital meet and greets with fans, and an interview with host Chelsea Briggs for LiveZone Daily. The Rookie of the Year NFT will be offered on LiveOne's NFT Platform in partnership with Cere Network and Polygon. All NFT drops will be powered by Laylo , a messaging and CRM platform designed for drop notifications and community building.

LiveOne has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its unique model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. As of April 1, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.23 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

