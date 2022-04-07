OBI Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at AACR 2022 Annual Meeting for OBI-3424 and Globo H Science

Poster Presentations to highlight the latest research on OBI-3424 (AKR1C3 small molecule pro-drug) and emerging Globo H science.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OBI Pharma, Inc. (TPEx: 4174) today announced scientific data highlighting the antitumor synergy of OBI-3424 in combination with pembrolizumab (PD-1) and the association of high Globo H and PD-L1 expression resulting in poor survival in gastric cancer patients, will be presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from April 8–13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. (USA).

OBI's Chief Scientific Officer, Ming-Tain Lai, Ph. D stated that "OBI Pharma is proud to present at the AACR Annual Meeting our latest scientific findings on the efficacy of OBI-3424 and the role of the Globo H antigen. OBI-3434 can induce immunogenic cell death and demonstrated impressive synergistic efficacy in combination with Pembrolizumab in various cancer models. Emerging science also demonstrated poor survival in gastric cancer patients who have high Globo H and PD-L1 expression. These findings warrant potential combination therapeutic strategies of OBI-3424 as well as anti-Global H plus PD-1/PD-L1 cancer therapeutics ".

Title: OBI-3424, an AKR1C3-activated prodrug, exhibits in vivo synergistic anti-tumor effect in combination with pembrolizumab by induction of immunogenic cell death

Poster number: 6111 / Abstract number: 2922

Authors1 : Chun-Chung Wang, Wan-Fen Li, Chih-Chan Lee, Lu-Tzu Chen, Jhih-Jie Yang, Jiann-Shiun Lai, Ming-Tain Lai.

1OBI Pharma, Inc., Taipei, Taiwan.

Title: High Globo-H expression associated with poor survival of gastric cancer patients and enriched PD-L1 expression

Poster Number: 6138 / Abstract number: 1742

Authors: Tzer-Min Kuo1, Hui-Ting Hsu2,3, Cheng-Yen Wei1, Ming-Tain Lai1 and Chun-Te Chen1

1 OBI Pharma, Inc., Taipei, Taiwan.

2 Department of Pathology, Changhua Christian Hospital, Changhua, Taiwan.

3 Institute and School of Medicine, Chung Shan Medical University, Taichung, Taiwan.

The e-posters will be available for browsing at the AACR Annual Meeting from 12:00 PM ET on April 8 and on the OBI Pharma website (www.obipharma.com) on April 9.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma, Inc., is a Taiwan biopharmaceutical company that was established in 2002. Its mission is to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for unmet medical needs against cancer targets such as Globo Series (including Globo H, SSEA-3, and SSEA-4), AKR1C3, and other promising targets.

The company's novel first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio against Globo H includes: Adagloxad Simolenin (formerly OBI-822) and OBI 833, a Globo H active immunotherapy vaccine; OBI-888 (Globo H mAb) and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC). The company's novel first-in-class AKR1C3 targeted therapy is OBI-3424 (small-molecule prodrug) that selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials, results and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma's reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma's filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kevin Poulos

OBI Pharma USA, Inc.

1.619.537.7698 Ext. 102

kpoulos@obipharmausa.com

