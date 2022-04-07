PFL MMA APPOINTS DIGITAL CONTENT EXECUTIVE AND AWARD-WINNING PRODUCER SEAN LOUGHLIN AS SVP GLOBAL BRAND, DIGITAL & SOCIAL

Former Barstool Sports executive, who oversaw digital and production for more than 100 podcast and video franchises which generated over 1 billion monthly views, will spearhead content creation, digital and social growth for PFL

2022 PFL Regular Season begins Wednesday, April 20 on ESPN and ESPN+

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced digital content executive and award-winning producer Sean Loughlin has joined the company as SVP Global Brand, Digital & Social. In this role, Loughlin will bring his industry-leading expertise across brand development and content creation to drive growth across digital and social platforms to reach the more than 600 million MMA fans around the world.

Photo by Professional Fighters League (PRNewswire)

Loughlin most recently served as Vice President of Production for Barstool Sports where he oversaw all original content production for over 60 brands, including 100 podcast and video franchises that generated over 1 billion monthly views, leading to over $100 million a year in revenue. He brings more than 20 years of experience working in professional sports, winning three National Emmy Awards during his time with MLB Network and has produced for the NFL Network, NHL Network and ESPN.

"One of the biggest keys to the Professional Fighters League's success has been innovation," said Loughlin. "Whether it is the format that allows the fighters to control their own destiny or the technology within the broadcasts, it is clear to me that the growth of the league has been because of their ability to be a disruptor. I'm excited to drive creative content and continued growth across digital and social media platforms as part of the PFL team."

"We're thrilled to welcome Sean Loughlin, a proven digital and sports content executive, to the PFL to spearhead global brand development, digital and social content creation and platform growth strategies," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "Sean's experience working with some of the most influential media properties across sports and entertainment will strengthen the PFL's digital, storytelling and fighter marketing capabilities."

The 2022 PFL Season begins April 20 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in primetime. The remaining Regular Season events will take place on April 28, May 6, June 17, June 24, and July 1.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)