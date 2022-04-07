PRONGHORN SPIRITS ACADEMY LAUNCHES INTERNSHIP PROGRAM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INROADS FOR BLACK STUDENTS INTERESTED IN CAREERS WITHIN THE SPIRITS INDUSTRY

Application Period Now Open To Qualifying Students Through April 30, 2022

ATLANTA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now being accepted for the Pronghorn Spirits Academy (PSA) inaugural cohort in partnership with INROADS to engage Black students interested in entering the spirits industry. The PSA program is designed to provide the tools and resources needed to successfully learn the industry and position interns to be considered for full-time employment within the industry, post-graduation. The mission of INROADS is to deliver innovative leadership development programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate talent that is underrepresented. Powered by Pronghorn, the initial cohort will participate in three (3) weeks of training and a nine (9) weeks-long internship – starting June 13, 2022. To learn more or apply visit www.PRONGHORN.co/careers

Through the program, students will engage in structured coaching, networking and mentoring sessions while honing business skills critical for advancement in consumer goods within an ever changing global marketplace. The internship program targets motivated Black students attending HBCUs and other universities that are 21+ years of age by the start of training. Pronghorn is an independent company dedicated to expanding diversity within the spirits industry by cultivating and investing in the next generation of Black founders, executives, and entrepreneurs in a sustainable and scalable way. The company is committed to generating $2.4 billion in economic value for the Black community by 2032. In 2021, Diageo North America became an anchor investor in Pronghorn.

"We are focused on granting access and removing barriers that have put Black people and other communities of color at a disadvantage when it comes to ownership, investing or just working within the spirits industry in general," said Dia Simms, Co-Founder, Pronghorn. "Pronghorn will work to open as many doors as possible to help uplift our communities for the long term. Just like the beautiful animal we chose to name our company after, we are prepared to go the distance to make our vision reality."

The 2022 Pronghorn Spirits Academy (PSA) inaugural cohort in partnership with INROADS details:

Candidates that advance will receive an expense-paid trip to the one-week onsite PSA training.

Candidates offered internships will be paid compensation from their placement sites and can expect to earn above the national minimum wage for a 9-week internship.

Pronghorn Spirits Academy (PSA) inaugural cohort in partnership with INROADS calendar of events:

Now- April 30, 2022 : Eligible students apply for consideration.

April 30-May 15, 2022 : Students are screened and forty (40) recruits will be selected.

May 23-June 3, 2022 : Virtual orientation; online webinars and assessment exam.

June 6-10, 2022 : Bootcamp at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) Conference in New Orleans, LA .

June 13-August 12, 2022 : Internships with spirits companies; coaching and mentorship.

"The INROADS leadership development training prepares students for success as diverse managers across business functions. Participants will learn from industry experts, business faculty, and their peers in cohorts comprising candidates with demonstrated interest in excelling in the spirits industry," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO of INROADS, Inc. "INROADS will offer experiential learning, skills training, industry discussions, networking, mentorship, and coaching to ensure that candidates are primed for entry-level positions at beverage alcohol production and distribution corporations."

Interested college students should visit www.pronghorn.co/careers for more information on how to participate in the Pronghorn Spirits Academy inaugural cohort in partnership with INROADS.

ABOUT PRONGHORN SPIRITS ACADEMY:

The Pronghorn Spirits Academy (PSA) was created to help prepare students for careers in the distilled spirits industry. Through a partnership with INROADS, PSA will deliver training to college students who are from groups underrepresented at the executive level in spirits companies. Candidates will engage in structured coaching, networking and mentoring sessions while honing business skills critical for advancement in consumer goods within an ever-changing global marketplace.

ABOUT INROADS:

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. It is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has prepared more than 154,000 diverse leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves over 900 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

ABOUT PRONGHORN:

Pronghorn is a standalone company focused on cultivating the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, executive leaders, and founders within the spirits industry. Through sustainable capital investments, incubation, and recruitment programs, Pronghorn removes barriers and grants access to critical resources that empower untapped talent and emerging Black businesses to reach their full potential. The organization was co-founded in 2021 by spirits industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin Harris, and Dan Sanborn. The pronghorn is the fastest North American land mammal and can endure speeds for miles. Inspired by our namesake, Pronghorn believes creating real change is a marathon, not a sprint. For more information visit: www.pronghorn.co .

