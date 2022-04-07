Quantum Health CEO Zane Burke To Host Business Group On Health Session With Stanford University Empathy Expert Jamil Zaki

Conference panel examines the connection between organizational empathy and employee satisfaction, retention, and business results

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruiting and retaining high-performing employees is essential as the Great Resignation continues, and some experts believe organizational empathy may be the secret to achieving these goals. Zane Burke, CEO of Quantum Health, the healthcare navigation and care coordination industry leader, will host a Business Group on Health session exploring the relationship between organizational empathy and employee engagement, hiring and retention, and business results. The discussion takes place at the Business Group on Health's Annual Conference on April 21, 2022.

April 21 Business Group on Health Session: Organizational Empathy | The Secret Ingredient to Employee Retention, Satisfaction and Benefits ROI -- Zane Burke, Quantum Health; Jamil Zaki, empathy researcher; Amanda Davenport, Surgery Partners (PRNewswire)

Joining Burke will be Stanford University professor and leading empathy researcher Jamil Zaki, and Amanda Davenport, senior director of benefits for Surgery Partners. The panel discussion, "Organizational Empathy: The Secret Ingredient to Employee Retention, Satisfaction and Benefits ROI," will examine the connection between organizational empathy and business outcomes that can be influenced through employee benefits. During this panel discussion, attendees will learn:

How empathy can be a workplace "superpower."

Common myths about empathy and how to bust those myths.

Empathy skill-building techniques.

How one leading organization uses empathy to address burnout in its population of healthcare workers.

How empathy can turn a benefits program into a benefits experience that improves employee retention and influences DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives while also lowering healthcare costs.

About the panelists

Jamil Zaki, Ph.D., is leading the charge to create a more empathetic world. A renowned professor of psychology at Stanford University and director of the Stanford Social Neuroscience Laboratory, Zaki is author of "The War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World," a book based on his laboratory's research and his analysis of global research into the state of empathy. Zaki's work focuses on how empathy works, and how people and organizations can learn to empathize more effectively.

Amanda Davenport is senior director of benefits at Surgery Partners, a leading operator of specialty surgery centers and hospitals, with nearly 300 locations and 9,000 employees. Davenport's career spans extensive experience in employee benefits strategy and leadership, both for healthcare delivery organizations and insurance brokerage firms. Davenport has seen firsthand the impact of today's stressful healthcare environment, which is why her team is committed to infusing empathy into their workplace culture and benefits experience to better support the needs of their employee population.

Zane Burke is CEO of Quantum Health and a healthcare industry innovator focused on transforming the consumer healthcare experience. An internationally recognized health IT leader, Burke has extensive experience guiding healthcare technology enterprises, including Silicon Valley-based Livongo Health Inc., a leading software as a service (SaaS) consumer digital health company, where Burke served as CEO, and Cerner Corporation, where he was president.

"With all the challenges of the past two years, helping employees and their families feel cared for and supported is critical for every organization's success," said Burke. "The power of empathy cannot be underestimated. It's the driving force behind Quantum Health and how we serve our key stakeholders: Clients, members, providers, partners and — most importantly — our own employees. We are proud to share these valuable insights that will help employers and benefits professionals use organizational empathy to transform their workplace cultures and program offerings into optimized employee experiences that will attract and nurture top talent and achieve business results."

The session, "Organizational Empathy: The Secret Ingredient to Employee Retention, Satisfaction and Benefits ROI," takes place on April 21 from 8:55 to 9:25 a.m. CT and will be available to Business Group on Health conference attendees. For more information about the session and the speakers, visit here.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact: Susan Simkins, Quantum Health, Corporate Communications, 800-257-2038 x13494, susan.simkins@quantum-health.com

(PRNewsfoto/Quantum Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantum Health