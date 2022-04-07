Skin Science Solutions Announces the Launch of New Technology at exhale Spa

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Science Solutions, a leader in skin and body rejuvenating treatments, announces the launch of icoone roboderm®, a new generation device that utilizes unique cellular technologies to offer painless and non-invasive facial and body rejuvenation. Today, Skin Science Solutions announces the launch of the new icoone treatment now available at exhale® Spa located in the NoMad Hotel in New York City.

The icoone was developed with expertise from Professor Jean-Claude Guimberteau, a specialist in reconstructive surgery who dedicated many years to studying the skin – concerning the connective tissue structure. According to Guimberteau, the skin should be conceived as a living, breathing organ, and that the subcutaneous tissue consists of a network of microvacuoles that constitute the functional unit of the tissue structure. This new theory challenges the thinking that skin is formed by a layer of tissues, and therefore, suggests new approaches in the way we can treat skin issues. The icoone is the only technology in the world today to utilize roboderm®, an innovative patented technology that uses Multi Micro Alveolar Stimulation (MMAS), which releases up to 21,600 microsimulations per minute to the skin's surface and subcutaneous tissue for effective and immediate skin tightening results without any pain or downtime.

Through microstimulation, the icoone technology offers a wide range of customizable and effective treatments for both the face and body. The icoone promotes skin tissue oxygenation, skin cell regeneration, and boosts the production of collagen and elastin, resulting in smoother, firmer, and more toned skin. Treatments include:

The icoone range includes two device models – Beauty and Medical – each available with or without LED and laser light sources, whose action, combined with microstimulation, allows for quicker and more targeted treatment of specific areas of the body. This way, results are faster and longer-lasting, both in terms of aesthetics and functionality. Moreover, icoone treatments contribute to the production of new collagen and to the maintenance of tissue tone, so as to avoid the classic "sagging effect" typical of other treatments. icoone is non-invasive and painless, and can be used every day, even on the most delicate and damaged skin, and can be used to treat sensitive areas, such as eyes, lips, chest, neckline, neck, inner arms, thighs, knees and ankles.

The new icoone does not carry the same worrisome risks associated with other aesthetic treatments on the market, as the icoone encourages the body's natural process of fat metabolism, body shaping and skin improvement. Other procedures destroy fat cells, and can produce an uneven or undesired result, including the development of fat pockets in other areas of the body. In addition, other treatments can be painful or uncomfortable, including burning, freezing and stinging, and may be followed by unpleasant side-effects including numbness, pain, bruising and a long recovery time. The icoone is completely safe and effective, and treatments are pain-free with no side effects or downtime.

Skin Science Solutions is partnering with leading physicians, top spas and medical spas, and luxury hotels and resorts to offer icoone treatments across the globe.

About Skin Science Solutions

Skin Science Solutions is the exclusive North American distributor for i-Tech and Pagani, two Italian manufacturers of non-invasive anti-aging/silhouette remodeling and lymphatic drainage devices. i-Tech is the manufacturer of the patented icoone roboderm. Through microstimulation, icoone technology offers customized and effective treatment of the face and body skin, while simultaneously draining, firming and remodeling the silhouette. The icoone range of products is available in two versions, with and without laser/LED. Skin Science Solutions provides world class training and aesthetic and technical support for its systems.

