TODAY SHOW "STEALS & DEALS" FEATURES MOTHER'S DAY STATIONERY 60% OFF

Personalized Stationery Makes The Perfect Gift for Mom!

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio (www.thestationerystudio.com/) was thrilled to be included in the TODAY show's Mother's Day edition of "Steals & Deals" with TODAY show contributor Jill Martin showcasing their personalized stationery sets. Martin said, "This I love. I love a handwritten note."

"Now is the time to start shopping," said NBC Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie .

The Stationery Studio offered TODAY show viewers a generous set of 60 notecards for $42.00. This deal was 60% off of the $105 retail price. With a choice of 24 personalized styles, there is something for every type of Mom. These stationery sets include matching blank envelopes. Each set of 60 personalized flat note cards includes 3 different designs (20 of each) 20 wide cards: 7 1/ 4 " x 33/ 4 ", 20 medium cards: 5 1/ 2 " x 4 1/ 4 " and 20 petite cards: 3 3/ 8 " x 4 7/ 8 " and come in a beautiful gift box with tissue ready for gifting.

These personalized note card sets make a great gift for not only Mother's Day, but for graduation, bridal showers, Father's Day and more. TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said, "Now is the time to start shopping. It's a splurge you necessarily wouldn't buy for yourself." Martin added, "Everyone who gets this gift, loves it."

About TheStationeryStudio.com

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premier online personalized stationery and gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 15,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including Associated Press, Bustle, the TODAY show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, Cheddar, Real Simple, The Washington Post and more. Celebrity fans of The Stationery Studio include Kim Kardashian, Elizabeth Banks and Julie Bowen. The Stationery Studio socials: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.

View original content:

SOURCE The Stationery Studio, LLC