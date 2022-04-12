Webster Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

STAMFORD, Conn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced the following details for its first quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)



Conference Call: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)



Dial-in number: 877-407-8289; or 201-689-8341 for international callers



Webcast: Via Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com



Webcast replay: Will be available shortly after the call's completion, also at www.wbst.com



Telephone replay: Will be available for one week, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on April 28, 2022



Replay number: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13728411

About Webster Financial Corporation

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $65 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610

acferreira@websterbank.com

Investor Contact:

Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646

eharmon@websterbank.com

View original content:

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation