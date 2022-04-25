Aldous \ Walker Partners Named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas

Aldous \ Walker LLP Partners Charla Aldous and Brent Walker have been named to D Magazine's 2022 Best Lawyers in Dallas list.

DALLAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charla Aldous and Brent Walker, Partners at the Dallas-based civil trial firm Aldous \ Walker LLP, were named to the 2022 edition of D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas!

Aldous\Walker (PRNewsfoto/Aldous \ Walker LLP) (PRNewswire)

Published annually in May, Best Lawyers in Dallas recognizes attorney in North Texas who've demonstrated unparalleled success in their areas of practice. As Partners of a firm that's recovered millions for victims and families in complex civil injury and wrongful death cases, Aldous and Walker were recognized in the areas of personal injury, products liability, and medical malpractice.

What it Means to Be the Best

To compile its annual list, D Magazine solicits nominations from thousands of local lawyers, asking them to nominate up to three attorneys whom they view as the best in their fields. Votes are tallied by editorial staff and vetted by a panel of esteemed lawyers who have earned recognition of their own.

Because its selection process is based entirely on peer review, D Magazine is able to ensure that honorees who make the final cut are those who've earned the undeniable respect and esteem of their colleagues. For attorneys like Aldous and Walker, that's precisely the case.

As Partners of Aldous \ Walker LLP, the two have helped victims and families across Texas navigate a range of complex civil claims, including those involving defective products, wrongful death, and sexual abuse. They've litigated against some of the largest corporations in the country and have recovered millions in verdicts and settlements for their clients.

For their successes, Aldous and Walker have both earned widespread recognition, earning repeat selections to prestigious listings like Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America® and leading the firm to continued inclusion in the U.S. News – "Best Law Firms" rankings. Earlier this year, Charla Aldous was also included among an inaugural class of elite lawyers inducted into D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame.

For more information about Aldous \ Walker LLP, visit www.AldousLaw.com.

Media Contact:

Charla Aldous

caldous@aldouslaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aldous Walker LLP