BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL MEETING STOCKHOLDERS' VOTE

LANCASTER, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, announced the results of the stockholder voting from today's Annual Meeting and declared common and preferred stock dividends.

The annual meeting of Burnham Holdings, Inc. was held today in Lancaster, PA, beginning at 11:30 a.m., with stockholders voting favorably on two proposals described as follows:

The election of Christopher E. Pruitt , J. David W. Reeves , and Donald A. Stern as directors for three-year terms ending in 2025; and

The appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP , or other auditing firm as the Board may select, as independent auditors for the 2022 year.

At its meeting on April 25, 2022, the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share payable June 14, 2022, with a record date of June 7, 2022; and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share payable June 14, 2022, with a record date of June 7, 2022.

Earlier today, Burnham Holdings, Inc. announced the financial results of the first quarter, which ended April 3, 2022 (please see our press release issued earlier today for details).

AUTHORIZED BY: NICHOLAS I. RIBICH

VICE PRESIDENT, CFO AND SECRETARY

BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC.

