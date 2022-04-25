HUNT MILITARY COMMUNITIES RECOGNIZED BY SATISFACTS FOR EXCELLENCE IN RESIDENT SATISFACTION

El PASO, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SatisFacts, a national leader in administering independent satisfaction surveys, awarded Hunt Military Communities (HMC) an "excellence" designation for delivering exceptional services to their privatized military housing residents in 2021. This recognition represents scoring in the top percentile for both move-in and work order performance. In addition, all HMC communities received individual awards for satisfaction. Resident surveys were scored on a 5-point scale. Overall, residents gave HMC high satisfaction ratings with their move-in experiences (4.32) and work order experiences (4.67), with a total of 36,725 survey results received.

(PRNewsfoto/Hunt Military Communities) (PRNewswire)

Hunt Military Communities is recognized by SatisFacts for excellence in resident satisfaction.

"We are honored to have received this recognition from our residents for our work in providing high levels of service," said Brian Stann, Hunt Military Communities President and Chief Executive Officer. This designation is a testament to our employees' commitment to our residents on a daily basis. It is also the basis for learning, growing, and continuing to evolve our focus on performance excellence."

The SatisFacts scores serve as a benchmark for gauging performance and are also used to enhance resident satisfaction, retention, and overall resident experience. Hunt Military Communities reviews the survey scores on a monthly basis and uses the feedback to continue making adjustments and improvements.

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our pillars: excellence, accountability, customer commitment, continuous Improvement, and integrity and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

About Satisfacts

SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys focusing on multifamily retention and reputation management. Our goal is to create a robust platform to attract, understand and retain renters all through delivering leading-edge technology, data, and unrivaled education. www.satisfacts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hunt Military Communities