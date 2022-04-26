Diamond Foundry Confirms Truth of Rihanna's Diamonds in the Sky

Company moves beyond Carbon Neutral by crystallizing greenhouse gas into diamond

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Foundry Inc., the Greenhouse Gas Crystallizer™ founded ten years ago in San Francisco, California, today announced it has moved Beyond Carbon Neutral™ by crystallizing greenhouse gas into diamond in its zero-emission foundry in America's Pacific West— and doing so at MegaCarat scale.

Specifically, Diamond Foundry is crystallizing the greenhouse gas methane into diamond. A ton of methane (CH4) emitted into the atmosphere creates approximately 84 times the atmospheric warming as a ton of CO2 over a period of 20 years. Methane is 16% of global carbon emissions on a weight basis but with this 84x impact factor it is the predominant component of the global carbon footprint.

"When I look at the blue sky, I see greenhouse gas and a future diamond," said Martin Roscheisen, CEO of Diamond Foundry. "It took us years to prove it at scale but Rihanna was exactly right: Diamonds are in the sky."

About Diamond Foundry

Diamond Foundry Inc., the Greenhouse Gas Crystallizer™, is a leader in manufacturing innovation and a MegaCarat scale producer of single-crystal diamond chips for the jewelry and semiconductor industries. One of the fastest growing deep tech startups in America, Diamond Foundry has developed proprietary plasma reactor technology to sustainably produce diamond at scale. The company's semiconductor products enable next-gen semiconductor performance across the cloud & AI compute, 5G/6G communications, and electric-car industries; and its VRAI brand brings iconic innovation in diamond jewelry direct to consumers world-wide. For more see www.diamondfoundry.com

