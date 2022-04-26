GRAB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 16, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grab Holdings Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 12, 2021 to March 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?id=26297&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Grab Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Grab Holdings you have until May 16, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Grab Holdings securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the GRAB lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?id=26297&from=4.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

