SKF and Amazon Web Services collaborate to reinvent machine reliability industrial solutions

As asset reliability collaborators within the industrial segment, SKF and AWS are taking scalability of condition monitoring and data analysis to a new level as well as collaborating on the next generation of SKF's condition monitoring technologies.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company have announced a collaboration to reinvent the field of industrial machine reliability and predictive maintenance with a joint solution. The engagement will deliver an easy-to-use and easy-to-scale condition monitoring and analysis solution that makes the ability to collect and analyze data using machine learning technologies available to a wider range of applications and customers.

As a first step, SKF will combine its knowledge of rotating machinery and predictive maintenance with AWS's Industrial AI services that bring industrial expertise, AI and machine learning technologies together. The solution is comprised of sensors, gateways and a machine learning service that is easy to install, commission, and scale. SKF and AWS will also collaborate on the next generation of SKF's data analysis platform.

By adding this solution to its current portfolio of condition monitoring products, SKF can help large manufacturing sites increase the number of rotating assets in the end user's predictive maintenance programs by several thousands. SKF's solution will provide these sites with machine alerts and alarms, enabling smarter, better decision making, and more efficient maintenance planning and scheduling. The same solution can also be utilized by entry-level users and small to mid-sized manufacturers, making the ability to use AI-driven analysis available to a larger portion of the industrial market segment.

John Schmidt, President Industrial Region Americas of SKF, says: "The key to maximizing the business value of machine data lies in scale. With more condition monitoring tools available for a wider variety of their assets, end users will gain more insights leading them to improved machine performance."

Vasi Philomin, Vice President of AI Services at AWS says: "AWS's engagement with SKF spotlights how machine learning technologies, combined with scalability of the AWS cloud and condition monitoring expertise, can come together to improve operational efficiencies for industrial customers. Together with SKF, we are excited to deliver scalable, easy-to-use industrial solutions that will accelerate the pace of operational innovation for industrial customers of all sizes."

