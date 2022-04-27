Dell Technologies to Hold Financial Analyst Q&A at Dell Technologies World 2022

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces a Financial Analyst Q&A session to be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. CT / 1:30 p.m. ET during Dell Technologies World. Leaders from Dell Technologies will discuss how we are innovating across our leading capabilities and partner ecosystems to create the automated and integrated infrastructure enabling the acceleration of digital transformation.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About Dell Technologies World

Join us May 2-5 for Dell Technologies World, the company's flagship event that brings together the latest trends, technology and gurus. During the event, customers and partners will explore the connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security along with our APEX and multi-cloud solutions that give customers greater flexibility to scale IT to meet business needs, transform and inspire the next breakthrough. Register here.

