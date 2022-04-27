Envoy Mortgage Named Nation's Best in Customer Satisfaction

HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Mortgage was named the nation's #1 Top Large Division Mortgage Company in Customer Satisfaction for 2021 by Experience.com, the industry's leading provider of experience management software. The competition was fierce, as the rankings are based on millions of customer reviews on nearly 40,000 individual loan officers from more than 350 companies—the largest customer satisfaction index in the mortgage industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Envoy Mortgage) (PRNewswire)

"Being named the best in the nation is an incredible accomplishment and speaks to the amazing work done every day at Envoy by both our loan originators and operations team to deliver only the top products and excellent service to our borrowers," said Kelley Hailstone, Envoy Mortgage Chief Revenue Officer.

The results consider survey completion rates, the number of reviews, and star ratings submitted to Experience.com, the experience management platform, by verified customers. To ensure data integrity, the integrated, cloud-based, platform is connected directly to each company's transaction data and requests are sent automatically to the borrower and the co-borrower on all closed loan transactions.

"We just couldn't be prouder to be named the top lender in customer satisfaction because it shows objectively that we deliver what we promise," added Ron Millard, Envoy Mortgage Chief Executive Officer. "These reviews help give borrowers the peace of mind that the team at Envoy will provide a seamless experience from application to closing, without hiccups along the way, helping them get into their new homes faster."

In conjunction with announcing the top mortgage companies, Experience.com also named America's Top Loan Officers for Customer Satisfaction in 2021. Among those listed on the top 1% list were eight Envoy loan originators with almost perfect customer satisfaction scores.

"Our unique benchmark celebrates those outstanding mortgage companies and loan officers who consistently deliver great experiences for their clients," said Experience.com CEO, Scott Harris. "I'd like to congratulate the 2021 individual and company winners who delivered the industry's highest level of experience-driven customer satisfaction. It is an incredible achievement."

For More Information

Additional resources can be found on the Experience.com Top Mortgage Companies webpage. The page features the listings of the nation's top mortgage companies and the top 1% of loan officers for customer satisfaction in 2021 as scored by Experience.com.

About Experience.com

Experience.com is a rapidly growing provider of experience management software. Using its integrated, cloud-based platform and customizable processes, any business can manage customer and employee experiences across their products, locations, and brand(s). By driving behavioral change, Experience.com delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation, and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance. Founded in 2015, Experience.com is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., and backed by Kennet Partners LLC., Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information, visit www.experience.com or call +1 (888) 701 4512.

About Envoy Mortgage

Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned national mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, TX dedicated to serving retail originators exclusively to allow them to serve their customers and grow their businesses. As a Fannie, Freddie, and Ginnie approved seller/servicer, Envoy offers a full menu of loan products with locations across the U.S. Licensed in 47 states, Envoy branches deliver outstanding customer service while offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise, and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process. Visit www.envoymortgage.com for more information. Envoy Mortgage, Ltd. NMLS #6666.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Envoy Mortgage