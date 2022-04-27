Fusion92 Acquires DP+ to Form Midwest Marketing Innovation Powerhouse

Detroit- and Chicago-based Firms Join Together to Serve as Nimble, Fully Integrated Growth Adviser to Benefit Enterprise and Emerging Brands

CHICAGO and DETROIT, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion92, an award-winning marketing innovation company, announced it has acquired DP+, Michigan's largest independently owned marketing agency, to further expand Fusion92's capabilities, technology and expertise in delivering best-in-class marketing solutions for client partners.

The deal brings together two independent firms with seasoned executives and creative talent into a single firm. Fusion92 and DP+'s combined strengths in strategy and insights, data and analytics, creative services and content, technology and innovation and media activation and optimization will yield a unique platform for brands seeking highly integrated and innovative marketing solutions. The DP+ acquisition is complementary to Fusion92's existing line of service offerings with both offices adding expanded capabilities for current and future clients.

Fusion92 Founder and CEO Matt Murphy will continue as CEO in the acquisition. DP+ Founder and CEO Mark Petrosky will remain with the firm as founder, serving on the firm's Founder's Council, and will continue to lead the Detroit-based team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This acquisition is an important milestone in the continued growth strategy for Fusion92, and we're thrilled to add the highly pedigreed expertise of the DP+ team into the Fusion92 brand to further help us drive timely and measurable business transformation, creating efficiencies and advantages at scale for our client partners in a way holding companies and consultancies haven't been able to solve," Murphy said. "Most importantly, we're building an outstanding team of good people, like-minded in culture, with a shared vision of transforming the industry through creative innovation and accelerated delivery that only a fiercely independent team like ours can offer."

Founded in 1997, DP+ has excelled in changing opinions, perspectives, outcomes and how people experience brands through its team of top talent focused on creating ideas grounded by insight and guided by data. DP+ has proven to place powerful messages in the right place at the right time to compel consumers to act and then successfully measure and optimize for maximum ROI. The firm has created transformational change for clients across multiple industries, including health, automotive, gaming, entertainment and more. DP+ has been named on Inc. 5000, a list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies, and has consistently been recognized for its strong company culture, receiving top workplace awards from Ad Age, Crain's Detroit Business and the Detroit Free Press.

"As DP+ looked for the right partner to help it scale nationally, it was extremely important that we found a team that shares our values and vision of what the best agency can be. We have found that with Fusion92," Petrosky said. "Joining Fusion92 helps accelerate our growth plans through expanded technology and Fusion92's expertise focused on innovation to deliver measurable business transformation for brands. It's exciting to join forces with good people, and I'm truly thrilled for what we can accomplish together."

The DP+ acquisition is integral to Fusion92's overall growth plan that includes the integration of capital growth partners in February 2021 with Austin-based Serata Capital Partners and London-based Landon Capital Partners. With this acquisition, Fusion92 grows to more than 225 team members strong, many with roots in HoldCos, who favor an independent model offering a more consultative, culture-driven, efficient, collaborative, supportive and dynamic experience that better supports growth for brands and people. Fusion92's highly credentialed executive team and talented staff will operate from offices in Detroit and Chicago, along with satellite locations throughout the United States.

