Graybar Certified as a Most Loved Workplace

ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

"I am proud of Graybar's certification as a Most Loved Workplace," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, Graybar's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We have earned this distinction thanks to the generations of Graybar employees who have made our business what it is today. As an employee-owned company, we strive to create a welcoming work environment that brings out the best in our people and inspires them to learn, grow and thrive in an ever-changing world."

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Graybar became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

Graybar is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

