InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Light for Emergency Trucks (AUP-1098)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to increase the visibility of an emergency pickup truck stopped at a roadside accident," said an inventor, from Freer, Texas, "so I invented the TAILGATE LIGHT BAR SYSTEM. My design would make it much easier to spot an accident or potential trouble far in advance."

The invention provides an effective way for an emergency truck to signal for road emergencies. In doing so, it increases visibility and safety. As a result, it ensures that approaching motorists are warned to avoid the accident and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for police, firefighters and other public safety personnel. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AUP-1098, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

