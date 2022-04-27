LivePerson to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc . (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, today announced the planned release of its first quarter financial results after the market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. CEO Robert LoCascio and CFO John Collins will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at Investor Relations | LivePerson, Inc.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 1-877-407-0784, while international callers should dial 1-201-689-8560, and both should reference the conference ID "13729136."

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call until May 23, 2022. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (international); please reference the conference ID "13729136."

About LivePerson, Inc.



LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is a leading Conversational AI company creating digital experiences that are Curiously Human. Every person is unique, and our technology makes it possible for companies to treat their audiences that way at scale. Our customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, can now meet consumers where they are across social media, messaging, email, voice, and more. Nearly a billion conversational interactions are powered by our Conversational Cloud each month. Out of that comes a uniquely rich data set for AI for brands to build connections that are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

