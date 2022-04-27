LogicGate Announces New Executive Hires to Power the Next Phase of Rapid Growth

Former Quickbase and Accruent executives join LogicGate to scale product and revenue functions

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate® , a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions, announces the hiring of Jay Jamison, as President of Product and Technology and Andy Ruse as President of Field Operations. These leadership additions mark new milestones in LogicGate's growth following its $113 million Series C funding round , which has enabled the company to enhance its Risk Cloud® platform, expand its presence in international markets, and add talent across the organization.

LogicGate (PRNewswire)

"As we continue elevating our offering and moving up market, we need the right people to scale LogicGate's product and revenue organizations in order to meet the lofty goals we've set for ourselves," said LogicGate CEO and Co-Founder Matt Kunkel . "Jay and Andy's collective expertise in building world-class teams and driving strategic growth through cross-functional collaboration and customer-first mindsets will be invaluable. Their deep expertise and personal values, which closely reflect those of LogicGate's, will perfectly complement our executive team and culture."

Jay Jamison will oversee LogicGate's product organization, driving scalability through high-growth product strategies. He brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise-level product leadership, most recently serving as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Quickbase. At Quickbase, Jamison managed every aspect of the company's product strategy, including engineering, architecture, site reliability and security, go-to-market, and training, helping lead the company to a successful $1 billion acquisition by Vista Equity Partners. He also bolstered his enterprise experience at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he oversaw global product strategy, marketing and management.

"LogicGate is transforming the world of GRC for its customers. With its category leadership, customer-centric approach, and exceptional people and culture, LogicGate aligns perfectly with my passions and values," said Jamison. "I'm eager to leverage my industry experience to help scale the RIsk Cloud platform and better enable customers to develop agile, holistic GRC programs."

Andy Ruse will lead LogicGate's revenue operations, including its sales, customer success, strategic partnerships, and revenue operations teams. Prior to LogicGate, Ruse served at Accruent as President of Accruent and Chief Revenue Officer, where he led a global team of 1,100+ employees to develop and deliver solutions for managing Corporate Real Estate and Enterprise Assets to 10,000 customers. He oversaw sales and business operations for Maintenance Connection, leading the company through its acquisition by Accruent in 2018. Ruse also ran sales and marketing for Ivanti for 14 years, growing its market share within the North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific markets.

"The need for a holistic GRC solution to assess and manage the different types of risk impacting businesses has never been greater," said Ruse. "I'm excited to join such a purpose-driven organization and use my expertise to enhance LogicGate's revenue operations and help its customers transform their risk into strategic opportunities."

Today's announcement follows LogicGate's recent hiring of Kara Smith as CFO and Caroline Werner as CPO . The company's deep bench of industry experts will be pivotal in continuing to bolster its market position, advance its business goals, and deliver value to its customers. Jamison and Ruse will report directly to Kunkel.

For more information about LogicGate, visit LogicGate.com .

About LogicGate

LogicGate®, creator of the Risk Cloud® platform and Risk Cloud Exchange (RCX), is redefining the way businesses think about risk. Through the proactive management of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes via the no-code, agile Risk Cloud, hundreds of customers have improved organizational efficiency, reduce costs and enable revenue generation and retention. In addition to earning recognition for its technology innovation from Gartner, Forrester and G2, the global company has received accolades from Crain's Chicago Business, Built in Chicago and the Chicago Tribune for its company culture and was recognized in Inc. 5000 2021.

Media Contact

Kelsey Sowder

BLASTmedia for LogicGate

logicgate@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LogicGate